Donald Trump's Shocked Reaction to Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Exposed: 'How the H--- Did That Happen?'

Donald Trump was in complete disbelief when he was informed about former pal Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in 2019. On Tuesday, September 16, the House Oversight committee released documents containing former Attorney General William Barr's August deposition — in which he recalled immediately breaking the news of Epstein killing himself in prison to President Trump six years ago. The disgraced financier was awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when he took his own life.

During his deposition last month, Barr told a House committee that he only spoke to Trump about Epstein twice during the POTUS' first term in office — one of which was when he learned of Epstein's death. "You better brace for this," Barr recounted telling Trump over the phone. The attorney described Trump as reacting in shock, as the Republican leader asked: "How the h--- did that happen, he's in federal custody?"

In the legal papers released on Tuesday, Barr also provided information as to why some documents remain confidential under legal guidelines. "The general principle is, if you have enough evidence to charge someone, you put that evidence out through the process, but you don't just open your files," he testified. "So, I understand why there is reluctance to do it. And, as I say, the Attorney General has to make a balance."

Barr additionally explained that the second time he spoke to Trump about Epstein was when the two had a chat about the late pedophile's s-- trafficking charges. The former U.S. attorney general claimed Trump said he had cut ties with Epstein years prior to his trafficking scandal. House Oversight Committee Democrats noted Barr's deposition did not clear Trump of possible wrongdoing.

