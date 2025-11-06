or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Virginia Giuffre
PHOTOS

Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'More Physically Abusive' Than Jeffrey Epstein — Plus More Bombshells From Virginia Giuffre's Unseen BBC Interview

virginia giuffre unseen bbc interview biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Unseen parts of Virginia Giuffre's interview were released after King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge and stripped him of his titles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor 'Knew' What Happened

virginia giuffre unseen bbc interview biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of all his royal titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge.

The BBC brought to light previously unseen parts of Virginia Giuffre's 2019 interview amid Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's sustained public scrutiny.

On November 4, BBC's Panorama unearthed a never-before-seen clip of Giuffre detailing the abuse she experienced at the hands of Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In the 30-minute episode, she addressed speculation surrounding her notorious photograph with the embattled royal.

"The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses like his arm was elongated, or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein," she detailed. "I mean, come on. I'm calling BS on this because that's what it is. [Andrew] knows what happened. I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth. And I know that's me."

Virginia Giuffre Was Ordered to Seduce Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

virginia giuffre unseen bbc interview biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre also shared shocking revelations in her posthumous memoir.

In one of the most shocking parts of the Panorama footage, Giuffre recalled the time Epstein and Maxwell instructed her to seduce Andrew after a trip to a nightclub in 2001.

"Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick," she shared. "I just didn't expect it from royalty. I didn't expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family."

It echoed what she wrote in her posthumous book, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, about Andrew being "eager to get to the bed" with her.

MORE ON:
Virginia Giuffre

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Treated Virginia Giuffre Like a 'Toy'

virginia giuffre unseen bbc interview biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April.

In the Panorama interview, Giuffre said she felt like a "toy" since she was there "to be passed around."

"But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness. And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It just doesn't make sense," she continued.

Ghislaine Maxwell Was More Physically Abusive Than Jeffrey Epstein

virginia giuffre unseen bbc interview biggest bombshells
Source: MEGA

In her memoir, Virginia Giuffre revealed she was trafficked to a 'multitude of powerful men.'

The late advocate for trafficking victims also claimed Maxwell was "more physically abusive" than Epstein in certain aspects.

She added during the Panorama interview, "She almost took pleasure in the fact, knowing that you were highly uncomfortable and that you were feeling sick to your stomach and that you were going through pain."

