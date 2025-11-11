Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the spotlight — and this time it’s over accusations that she’s getting over-the-top treatment behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest claims were revealed in a blistering letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin to Donald Trump, after whistleblowers shared details with the House Committee on the Judiciary. Raskin wrote, “Within [Federal Prison Camp] (FPC) Bryan, the deference and servility to Ms. Maxwell have reached such preposterous levels that one of the top officials at the facility has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b----.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of getting special treatment in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Whistleblowers also alleged that Maxwell is receiving special privileges far outside what a normal inmate would ever see. According to Raskin, she’s getting “custom meals delivered to her cell,” enjoying “private workout sessions,” using “computers brought in by visitors” and even spending recreation time in “staff-only areas.”

Article continues below advertisement

He argued the setup makes her look “more as a guest at a Trump hotel than a federal prisoner and child s-- offender.” Raskin also claimed, “The Warden personally arranged it for her — and then provided a special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests,” according to the six-page letter obtained by CBS News.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A prison official allegedly said he was 'sick' of catering to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, her visitors are allegedly allowed to bring laptops — something Raskin called “an unprecedented action by the Warden given the security risk and potential for Ms. Maxwell to use a computer to conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world.” These reports come as Maxwell is said to be preparing a “commutation application,” hoping Trump might shorten her 20-year sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Their past social ties from the ’90s and 2000s have reportedly fueled her belief that she might have a chance. Raskin emphasized that the Trump administration had already bent Bureau of Prisons rules to transfer her to FPC Bryan, where she was allegedly even given a puppy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is preparing a commutation request for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Raskin also criticized Maxwell’s earlier remarks defending Trump, writing, “Maxwell’s testimony, the demonstrable actual ‘b-----’ in this episode, was clearly designed to exonerate you.” In the letter, he reminded Trump that Maxwell told investigators she never saw him “in any inappropriate setting in any way,” and claimed “that there was nothing from President Trump” in [Jeffrey] Epstein’s 50th birthday book — which he called “a flat-out lie directly contradicted by subsequent disclosures.”

Article continues below advertisement

The letter also cited a mysterious birthday note Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein in 2003. The White House pushed back on speculation, with deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson saying, “The White House does not comment on potential clemency requests. As President Trump has stated, pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell is not something he has thought about.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump has long been socially connected to Maxwell, a source close to her told People that “nobody knows what the president will do.” Maxwell was moved to the Texas facility on August 1, where conditions are reportedly far better than at FCI Tallahassee. She’s serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and grooming minors for Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and has now served four years.