'Sick' of Being Ghislaine Maxwell's 'B----': Prison Official Goes Off on Pampering Jeffrey Epstein's Accomplice in Cushy Texas Jail
Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the spotlight — and this time it’s over accusations that she’s getting over-the-top treatment behind bars.
The latest claims were revealed in a blistering letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin to Donald Trump, after whistleblowers shared details with the House Committee on the Judiciary.
Raskin wrote, “Within [Federal Prison Camp] (FPC) Bryan, the deference and servility to Ms. Maxwell have reached such preposterous levels that one of the top officials at the facility has complained that he is ‘sick of having to be Maxwell’s b----.’”
Whistleblowers also alleged that Maxwell is receiving special privileges far outside what a normal inmate would ever see.
According to Raskin, she’s getting “custom meals delivered to her cell,” enjoying “private workout sessions,” using “computers brought in by visitors” and even spending recreation time in “staff-only areas.”
He argued the setup makes her look “more as a guest at a Trump hotel than a federal prisoner and child s-- offender.”
Raskin also claimed, “The Warden personally arranged it for her — and then provided a special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests,” according to the six-page letter obtained by CBS News.
On top of that, her visitors are allegedly allowed to bring laptops — something Raskin called “an unprecedented action by the Warden given the security risk and potential for Ms. Maxwell to use a computer to conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world.”
These reports come as Maxwell is said to be preparing a “commutation application,” hoping Trump might shorten her 20-year sentence.
Their past social ties from the ’90s and 2000s have reportedly fueled her belief that she might have a chance.
Raskin emphasized that the Trump administration had already bent Bureau of Prisons rules to transfer her to FPC Bryan, where she was allegedly even given a puppy.
- Ghislaine Maxwell 'Waited on' by Law Enforcement Staff While Serving 20-Year Sentence in Cushy New Texas Prison
- Ghislaine Maxwell 'Happier' at 'Cleaner' Texas Minimum-Security Prison, New Emails Reveal
- Ghislaine Maxwell 'Waited on' by Law Enforcement Staff While Serving 20-Year Sentence in Cushy New Texas Prison
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Raskin also criticized Maxwell’s earlier remarks defending Trump, writing, “Maxwell’s testimony, the demonstrable actual ‘b-----’ in this episode, was clearly designed to exonerate you.”
In the letter, he reminded Trump that Maxwell told investigators she never saw him “in any inappropriate setting in any way,” and claimed “that there was nothing from President Trump” in [Jeffrey] Epstein’s 50th birthday book — which he called “a flat-out lie directly contradicted by subsequent disclosures.”
The letter also cited a mysterious birthday note Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein in 2003.
The White House pushed back on speculation, with deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson saying, “The White House does not comment on potential clemency requests. As President Trump has stated, pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell is not something he has thought about.”
While Trump has long been socially connected to Maxwell, a source close to her told People that “nobody knows what the president will do.”
Maxwell was moved to the Texas facility on August 1, where conditions are reportedly far better than at FCI Tallahassee. She’s serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and grooming minors for Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and has now served four years.
She’s reportedly “happier” at the new prison.
In emails obtained by the House Judiciary Committee on November 8, she wrote, “The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike. I am much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breath [sic] a sigh.”