Donald Trump Calls for Rep. Ilhan Omar to Be 'Institutionalized' After 'Screaming Uncontrollably' During SOTU: 'Mentally Deranged'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump slammed Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for seeming to behave wildly during his State of the Union address on February 24. “When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event,” the president, 79, wrote on his Truth Social account.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blasted Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for Their Rowdy Behavior

Source: MEGA Rep. Rashida Tlaib was lambasted by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account.

“They had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” he raged. “When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ilhan Omar heckled Donald Trump during his SOTU speech.

Tlaib, 49, sat in the House chamber and wore a “F--- ICE” pin on her jacket and frequently taunted Trump throughout his speech alongside Omar, 43. The two women then left the SOTU early while the politician was speaking. During his speech, Trump slammed Democrats for not standing or applauding him for his work on immigration enforcement. Omar shook her head and yelled at Trump by saying he had “killed Americans" while he went on.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

TV Host Joe Scarborough Also Slammed Donald Trump's State of the Union

Source: @msnow/YouTube Joe Scarborough gave his two cents on the president's address.

Trump's State of the Union address ran at one hour and 48 minutes, which was the longest speech on record. TV host Joe Scarborough also blasted Trump's lecture on Wednesday's episode of Morning Joe, noting that it was "extraordinary" to watch the businessman lie and "do s--- that no sane president would ever do." "This continued lie and it is a continued lie by this Republican Party, and they know they’re lying when they continue to suggest that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than those who were native born Americans," he said.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's speech took almost two hours.