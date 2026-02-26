or
Donald Trump Calls for Rep. Ilhan Omar to Be 'Institutionalized' After 'Screaming Uncontrollably' During SOTU: 'Mentally Deranged'

image split of Donald Trump and ilhan omar
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out Rep. Ilhan Omar for her behavior during his SOTU speech.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

Donald Trump slammed Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for seeming to behave wildly during his State of the Union address on February 24.

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event,” the president, 79, wrote on his Truth Social account.

Donald Trump Blasted Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for Their Rowdy Behavior

image of Rashida Tlaib
Source: MEGA

Rep. Rashida Tlaib was lambasted by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account.

“They had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” he raged. “When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible."

image of ilhan omar
Source: MEGA

Ilhan Omar heckled Donald Trump during his SOTU speech.

Tlaib, 49, sat in the House chamber and wore a “F--- ICE” pin on her jacket and frequently taunted Trump throughout his speech alongside Omar, 43.

The two women then left the SOTU early while the politician was speaking.

During his speech, Trump slammed Democrats for not standing or applauding him for his work on immigration enforcement. Omar shook her head and yelled at Trump by saying he had “killed Americans" while he went on.

TV Host Joe Scarborough Also Slammed Donald Trump's State of the Union

image of Joe Scarborough
Source: @msnow/YouTube

Joe Scarborough gave his two cents on the president's address.

Trump's State of the Union address ran at one hour and 48 minutes, which was the longest speech on record.

TV host Joe Scarborough also blasted Trump's lecture on Wednesday's episode of Morning Joe, noting that it was "extraordinary" to watch the businessman lie and "do s--- that no sane president would ever do."

"This continued lie and it is a continued lie by this Republican Party, and they know they’re lying when they continue to suggest that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than those who were native born Americans," he said.

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's speech took almost two hours.

"And every study, one study after another, study after another study shows this is a tired lie — and yet you have an entire party that seems in large part to be based upon this lie," the broadcaster continued. "The audience, they understand Donald Trump is lying when he’s saying that the price of meat is going down. The price of groceries are going down. They know he’s lying when he says that he inherited inflation at 9 precent. No. He inherited inflation at about the same rate that it’s at right now when Joe Biden left office. It’s about the same as where it was there."

