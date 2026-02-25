Donald Trump Slathers Bruised Hand With Makeup on Way to State of the Union as Health Rumors Swirl
Feb. 25 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's bruised hand drew significant public attention during his record-breaking one hour and 47-minute State of the Union address Tuesday, February 24.
The 79-year-old president reportedly used makeup to cover a large purple bruise on the back of his right hand, which eagle-eyed observers noticed during the speech.
Throughout the address, he also appeared to use careful hand placement, such as grasping the podium in a way that kept the discoloration out of direct camera view.
President Donald Trump's Concealed Bruising Fueled Health Concerns
The massive bruise sparked renewed concerns regarding the president's health.
Some doctors theorized it could be a sign of underlying issues, especially as the bruising had been spotted intermittently since the previous summer, occasionally appearing on the left hand instead.
The White House and POTUS have offered several explanations for the persistent bruising seen over the past year, including the president’s admission that he takes a higher-than-recommended daily dosage of aspirin to maintain "thin blood" for cardiovascular health, which causes him to bruise more easily.
'Minor Tissue Irritation'
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously attributed the marks to "minor soft tissue irritation" from shaking hands with thousands of people daily.
In January, the president dismissed a new bruise on his left hand by saying he had "clipped it" on a table during a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
In July 2025, the White House confirmed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a benign vein condition that can lead to swelling and discoloration.
Donald Trump Used His Bruised Hand to Greet Guests at SOTU
Despite these explanations, the recurring nature of the bruising has fueled ongoing speculation regarding the president's health.
The White House insisted recent medical evaluations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center show he remains in "exceptional health.”
Outside doctors and medical experts remain dubious of these claims.
'Cameras Don't Lie'
“Trump has gotten good at hiding it from the public — either with makeup or careful hand placement — but the 79-year-old president can’t hide everything, and cameras don’t lie,” wrote The New Republic’s Edith Olmsted.
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who treated the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, said in December 2025 that he was "seriously concerned" for Trump's health and remarked that the president looked "unwell" during a speech.
Dr. Drew Pinsky has also suggested that Trump's use of aspirin and certain "shuffling" movements could indicate a prior stroke, though this was not confirmed by official medical records.