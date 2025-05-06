Bill O'Reilly Blasts 'Dopey' Donald Trump Over AI-Generated Pope Picture

“That was just dopey,” O’Reilly told NewsNation on May 5. “There was no excuse for that… The guy just died, you know?”

While the popular conservative personality noted Trump “thought it was funny,” he felt otherwise, going as far as to call the move “beyond the pale.”

“Some people do think it’s funny, but he’s the president,” O’Reilly added. “I would’ve advised against it had I been consulted, which I was not. I didn’t think it was smart because it offended a lot of elderly Catholics who voted for him.”