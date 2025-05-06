Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Thought AI Photo of Him Dressed as the Pope Was 'Cute'

The White House's official Instagram page posted an AI-generated image of Donald Trump dressed in the pope's attire shortly after Pope Francis' death.

Shortly after Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump attended the April 26 funeral for Pope Francis , the White House's official Instagram page posted an AI-generated image of the president dressed in the pope's attire — but Donald is insisting the controversial photo wasn't his idea even though he also shared it on his own social media accounts.

On Monday, May 5, the businessman, 78, was asked about the situation by a reporter, who claimed Catholics were "not so happy" over the image.

"They can't take a joke. You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it," the father-of-five replied. "I had nothing to do with it."

"That's not me who did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI. But I know nothing about it," the POTUS explained. "I just saw it last evening."