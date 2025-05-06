or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Donald Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Thought AI Photo of Him Dressed as the Pope Was 'Cute'

Image of Donald Trump dressed as the pope and a photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: @whitehouse/instagram;mega

The White House's official Instagram page posted an AI-generated image of Donald Trump dressed in the pope's attire shortly after Pope Francis' death.

By:

May 6 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump attended the April 26 funeral for Pope Francis, the White House's official Instagram page posted an AI-generated image of the president dressed in the pope's attire — but Donald is insisting the controversial photo wasn't his idea even though he also shared it on his own social media accounts.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wife melania thought ai photo dressed pope cute
Source: @whitehouse/instagram

The White House and Donald Trump posted this image on social media after Pope Francis' death.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, May 5, the businessman, 78, was asked about the situation by a reporter, who claimed Catholics were "not so happy" over the image.

"They can't take a joke. You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it," the father-of-five replied. "I had nothing to do with it."

"That's not me who did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI. But I know nothing about it," the POTUS explained. "I just saw it last evening."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Donald also surprisingly claimed, "Actually, my wife thought it was cute. Ha ha. She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"

The president then realized he "would not be able to be married" if he was the pope, noting, "that would be a lot."

The reporter who asked the question followed up by clarifying she wanted his opinion on the fact that the White House posted the image, asking "does it at all diminish the substance" of the White House.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wife melania thought ai photo dressed pope cute
Source: mega

The president claimed Melania thought the AI-generated image was 'cute.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Give me a break," Donald spat back. "It was just somebody did it in fun. It's fine. You have to have a little fun, don't you?"

The photo was posted on May 2, with Pope Francis passing at age 88 on April 21. After his death, while talking about the next in line for the position, the commander in chief spilled, "I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice."

The first couple attended his funeral, where the mom-of-one, 55, appeared to give instructions to her husband during the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wife melania thought ai photo dressed pope cute
Source: mega

The couple attended the pope's April 26 funeral together.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Melania ordered Donald to participate in the Catholic Sign of Peace — which is a formal and symbolic handshake — alongside other world leaders and notables, such as Prince William.

As OK! reported, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that Melania said to him, "You should go and do it," with her spouse replying, "oh alright."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump wife melania thought ai photo dressed pope cute
Source: mega

A lip reader said Melania instructed Donald what to do during the funeral.

Body language expert Judi James saw the model's gesture as genuine and not demanding.

"It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the 'Sign of Peace,' greeting others around them to register peace in the world," she explained to a news outlet.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.