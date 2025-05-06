Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Thought AI Photo of Him Dressed as the Pope Was 'Cute'
Shortly after Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump attended the April 26 funeral for Pope Francis, the White House's official Instagram page posted an AI-generated image of the president dressed in the pope's attire — but Donald is insisting the controversial photo wasn't his idea even though he also shared it on his own social media accounts.
On Monday, May 5, the businessman, 78, was asked about the situation by a reporter, who claimed Catholics were "not so happy" over the image.
"They can't take a joke. You don't mean the Catholics, you mean the fake news media. The Catholics loved it," the father-of-five replied. "I had nothing to do with it."
"That's not me who did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI. But I know nothing about it," the POTUS explained. "I just saw it last evening."
Donald also surprisingly claimed, "Actually, my wife thought it was cute. Ha ha. She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"
The president then realized he "would not be able to be married" if he was the pope, noting, "that would be a lot."
The reporter who asked the question followed up by clarifying she wanted his opinion on the fact that the White House posted the image, asking "does it at all diminish the substance" of the White House.
"Give me a break," Donald spat back. "It was just somebody did it in fun. It's fine. You have to have a little fun, don't you?"
The photo was posted on May 2, with Pope Francis passing at age 88 on April 21. After his death, while talking about the next in line for the position, the commander in chief spilled, "I'd like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice."
The first couple attended his funeral, where the mom-of-one, 55, appeared to give instructions to her husband during the ceremony.
At one point, Melania ordered Donald to participate in the Catholic Sign of Peace — which is a formal and symbolic handshake — alongside other world leaders and notables, such as Prince William.
As OK! reported, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that Melania said to him, "You should go and do it," with her spouse replying, "oh alright."
Body language expert Judi James saw the model's gesture as genuine and not demanding.
"It took a rather sweet, smiling whisper from Melania to warn Trump that they were to participate in this ritual known as the 'Sign of Peace,' greeting others around them to register peace in the world," she explained to a news outlet.