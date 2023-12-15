Donald Trump Accuses Jack Smith of 'Election Interference' in Unhinged Truth Social Rant Amid Supreme Court Case
Former President Donald Trump targeted Special Counsel Jack Smith in a Truth Social post expressing his frustration over the timing of the January 6 charges against him.
Trump's comments came shortly after Smith requested the Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing election fraud case against the ex-president and for them to rule as to whether or not the former president could even be convicted.
The New York businessman launched a scathing attack on Smith and his team, questioning why charges were not filed against him earlier.
"Why didn’t the Deranged Jack Smith 'Team' file their lawsuit 3 years ago?" he wrote. "Because they wanted to file it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why. Now, all of a sudden, they want to RUSH. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump also accused Smith of using the Supreme Court to "get a guilty plea."
The federal case against the ex-prez centers around his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump's attorneys argue that his actions were part of his official duties as president, which should grant him immunity from prosecution.
Smith filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court, asking the justices to rule whether Trump is immune. The court has asked his lawyers to respond by December 20, with the special counsel aiming to proceed with the case's March 4 start date.
Trump’s Truth Social post on Friday morning also came shortly after Smith revealed he recently obtained the ex-president’s cellphone data from the day of the Capitol insurrection on January 6.
Smith filed a notice regarding the matter on Monday, and he also revealed he obtained data from other White House devices from the day of the riots.
Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on Trump's latest rant, claiming that his posts are sounding more and more like a "scared cornered puppy."
One user wrote, "Oh! Donald Trump knows he's completely and royal f----- if the Supreme Court lets this case go through."
Another commented, "The fact that Trump and his lackeys are ALREADY pushing for Jack Smith to be charged for ANYTHING before the court case even starts just proves that they are backed up against the wall and are just crying out for help. Reap what you sow people."