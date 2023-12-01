Sandra Day O'Connor, First Woman on U.S. Supreme Court, Dies at 93 After Yearslong Battle With Dementia

O'Connor paved the way for generations of female lawyers, inspiring the five women who served on the high court after her nomination.

She was known for her moderate conservative views and often served as the swing vote on important social issues.

Despite her groundbreaking career, O'Connor lived to see some of her decisions overturned by the court's new conservative leaning. They included an abortion decision she helped pen in 1992, as well as decisions related to church and state and affirmative action.

Chief Justice John Roberts described O'Connor as a "patriot" and a "fiercely independent defender of the rule of law" and praised her advocacy for civics education.