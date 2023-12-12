Donald Trump's Cell Phone Data Is the 'Holy Grail' of Conspiracy Evidence in Upcoming January 6th Trial, Investigator Claims
Expert witness evidence detailed in a new filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith could spell disaster for Donald Trump in his upcoming January 6th trial. This will include location history information and other cell data from White House phones around the time of the Capitol riots.
On the Tuesday, December 12, installment of CBS Mornings, anchor Scott MacFarlane discussed the bombshell legal move with co-anchor Anne-Marie Green.
"Okay. Now, let me ask you about this cell phone," Green said. "I mean, I imagine a cell phone being used in the White House. There’d be all kinds of encryption and all sorts of things on that. What sort of data might it hold and how much might Smith’s team actually have gotten out of it?"
MacFarlane noted that "one of the top investigators" for the House January 6th select committee, Denver Riggleman, claimed the phone data is the "holy grail of the evidence the committee reviewed" so far.
"And Congressman Riggleman writes this in his book, The Breach, that 'this case is an alleged conspiracy in the communication between different players is such a critical component when investigating alleged conspiracies,"" he explained.
"This phone data is a potentially provocative, high-level piece of evidence if presented to a D.C. federal jury," MacFarlane added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
According to Special Counsel Smith's court notice, three experts will be testifying. The first expert "plotted the location history data for Google accounts and devices associated with individuals who moved, on January 6, 2021," and their testimony "will describe and explain the resulting graphical representations of that data, and it will aid the jury in understanding the movements of individuals toward the Capitol area during and after the defendant’s speech at the Ellipse."
The second expert is set to testify about "the process of determining device location; the collection and use of location history data by Google."
However, it's the third witness that could be the most explosive.
"Expert 3 has knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education beyond the ordinary lay person regarding the analysis of cellular phone data, including the use of Twitter and other applications on cell phones," the court notice read, adding they are expected to testify on the data extracted from White House cell phones, information on Trump's phone and the "usage of these phones throughout the post-election period, including on and around January 6, 2021."
Mediaite reported MacFarlane's comments.