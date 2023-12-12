Donald Trump's Cell Phone Data Is the 'Holy Grail' of Conspiracy Evidence in Upcoming January 6th Trial, Investigator Claims

"Okay. Now, let me ask you about this cell phone," Green said. "I mean, I imagine a cell phone being used in the White House. There’d be all kinds of encryption and all sorts of things on that. What sort of data might it hold and how much might Smith’s team actually have gotten out of it?"

MacFarlane noted that "one of the top investigators" for the House January 6th select committee, Denver Riggleman, claimed the phone data is the "holy grail of the evidence the committee reviewed" so far.