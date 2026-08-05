Donald Trump and Jeanine Pirro's Reflecting Pool Feud Raises Bigger Question About 'Who Takes the Fall,' Expert Claims

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President Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool fight has turned into an internal MAGA feud. After U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office dropped a felony vandalism charge against Olympic canoeist David Hearn, 67, Trump publicly blasted the decision, insisting the damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was still a “pure case of VANDALISM.”

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Source: MEGA U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro dismissed the felony vandalism charge after new evidence emerged.

Trump repeatedly claimed vandals had damaged the 103-year-old pool just after its renovation, but in a motion filed Friday, Pirro’s office said the Interior Department had failed to fully and accurately disclose information showing that contractor errors, rather than vandalism, were responsible for the damage. “Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism,” wrote Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia appointed by Trump.

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Donald Trump Blames Jeanine Pirro

Source: MEGA Donald Trump disagreed with Jeanine Pirro, arguing that vandals caused the major damage.

Trump reacted on Truth Social by criticizing Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. “I disagree 100 [percent] with Jeanine Pirro,” Trump wrote. He acknowledged “some contractor difficulty,” but insisted “the major damage was caused by VANDALS!” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum then backed Trump, writing on X that “the evidence is clear” and that “vandals have repeatedly caused damage to the Reflecting Pool.” Burgum said his department had provided prosecutors with evidence and testimony, adding, “We won’t back down.”

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A Narrative That Collapsed

Source: MEGA New information revealed that contractor errors contributed to the Reflecting Pool damage.

“Secretary Burgum may have put himself and, by extension, the president in a difficult situation by preparing a narrative which should have been, at best, a misunderstanding that could have been explained away with humble apologies to the accused,” said Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategic Advisors. “But no, it was decided to go another way,” he added. Lee argued that the vandalism frame was meant to redirect attention from the work itself. “Burgum — either on his own or the White House’s direction — was desperate to avoid having the incompetence of the no-bid contractor (a Trump friend and convicted felon) as well as the shoddiness of the work put on blast,” Lee said.

Who Takes the Fall?

Source: MEGA The Reflecting Pool case sparked a public feud between MAGA allies.