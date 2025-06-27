or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

White House Fumes at 'Ugly' Sculpture Mocking Donald Trump Dancing With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The White House fumed over an 'ugly' sculpture of Donald Trump dancing with Jeffrey Epstein.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The White House lashed out after an art installation on the National Mall depicted Donald Trump dancing alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a media outlet, a golden vintage television set was installed on June 26 facing the U.S. Capitol, which featured a loop of Trump doing his infamous slow-motion dance, with one scene showing him alongside the deceased child predator while an ice cream truck jingle can be heard in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Repurposing a White House Quote

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGEA

The new sculpture repurposed a quote about a previous art installation that was protesting Donald Trump.

A plaque at the base of the TV featured the following quote the White House recently said: “‘In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so‑called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025.”

The quote had initially been a comment in response to an earlier art installation to protest Trump, featuring an eight-foot gold thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson spoke out against the latest art installation, stating, “Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought! I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall.”

The creators of the television set are unknown, and no one has claimed ownership of them as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk's Accusation

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files.

The footage of Trump with Epstein comes fresh on the heels of the president’s former pal, Elon Musk, claiming he was involved with the disgraced financier.

“Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote on June 5.

The Epstein files are a collection of U.S. government documents related to the investigation of Epstein.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald's Expletive-Ridden Rant

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has not commented on the latest art installation mocking him.

Trump has yet to comment on the art exhibit, but he made headlines this week for his expletive-ridden comments on Iran and Israel.

After negotiating a ceasefire between the two countries, Trump claimed he was annoyed with both of them.

“They violated [the ceasefire], but Israel violated it, too,” he shared with the media. “Israel as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I had never seen before. The biggest load that we have seen. I’m not happy with Israel.”

'They Don't Know What the F--- They're Doing'

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Donald Trump said Israel and Iran 'don't know what the f--- they are doing' in a rant.

“So I’m not happy with them,” Trump added. “I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing,” he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.