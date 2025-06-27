White House Fumes at 'Ugly' Sculpture Mocking Donald Trump Dancing With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein

The White House fumed over an 'ugly' sculpture of Donald Trump dancing with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a media outlet, a golden vintage television set was installed on June 26 facing the U.S. Capitol, which featured a loop of Trump doing his infamous slow-motion dance, with one scene showing him alongside the deceased child predator while an ice cream truck jingle can be heard in the background.

The White House lashed out after an art installation on the National Mall depicted Donald Trump dancing alongside Jeffrey Epstein .

The new sculpture repurposed a quote about a previous art installation that was protesting Donald Trump.

A plaque at the base of the TV featured the following quote the White House recently said: “‘In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so‑called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025.”

The quote had initially been a comment in response to an earlier art installation to protest Trump, featuring an eight-foot gold thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson spoke out against the latest art installation, stating, “Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought! I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall.”

The creators of the television set are unknown, and no one has claimed ownership of them as of late.