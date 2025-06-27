White House Fumes at 'Ugly' Sculpture Mocking Donald Trump Dancing With Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein
The White House lashed out after an art installation on the National Mall depicted Donald Trump dancing alongside Jeffrey Epstein.
According to a media outlet, a golden vintage television set was installed on June 26 facing the U.S. Capitol, which featured a loop of Trump doing his infamous slow-motion dance, with one scene showing him alongside the deceased child predator while an ice cream truck jingle can be heard in the background.
Repurposing a White House Quote
A plaque at the base of the TV featured the following quote the White House recently said: “‘In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so‑called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025.”
The quote had initially been a comment in response to an earlier art installation to protest Trump, featuring an eight-foot gold thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown.
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson spoke out against the latest art installation, stating, “Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought! I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall.”
The creators of the television set are unknown, and no one has claimed ownership of them as of late.
Elon Musk's Accusation
The footage of Trump with Epstein comes fresh on the heels of the president’s former pal, Elon Musk, claiming he was involved with the disgraced financier.
“Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote on June 5.
The Epstein files are a collection of U.S. government documents related to the investigation of Epstein.
Donald's Expletive-Ridden Rant
Trump has yet to comment on the art exhibit, but he made headlines this week for his expletive-ridden comments on Iran and Israel.
After negotiating a ceasefire between the two countries, Trump claimed he was annoyed with both of them.
“They violated [the ceasefire], but Israel violated it, too,” he shared with the media. “Israel as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I had never seen before. The biggest load that we have seen. I’m not happy with Israel.”
'They Don't Know What the F--- They're Doing'
“So I’m not happy with them,” Trump added. “I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.”
“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard, that they don’t know what the f--- they are doing,” he concluded.