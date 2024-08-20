Donald Trump Pictured With 'Billionaire Friend' Jeffrey Epstein in Brutal Ad Screened at the Democratic National Convention

As OK! previously reported, Trump's admitted to his friendship with Epstein during a 2002 interview with New York Magazine when he said he's "known Jeff for 15 years." He's also called him "terrific" and "a lot of fun to be with."

In a seemingly unrelated coincidence, Trump was spotted jetting around in one of the late financier's old planes for campaign events earlier this month. The Gulfstream G550 identified as having the same serial number as one of Epstein's aircrafts was seen sporting the words "Trump 2024" in Colorado and Wyoming while his Boeing 757, dubbed Trump Force One, reportedly underwent repairs.

