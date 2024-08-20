Donald Trump Pictured With 'Billionaire Friend' Jeffrey Epstein in Brutal Ad Screened at the Democratic National Convention
Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign didn't hold back at the Democratic National Convention.
On Monday, August 19, several videos screened at the high-profile political event pointed out Donald Trump's well-documented history with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
One specific ad praised Vice President Harris by comparing her life experiences with Trump's cushy upbringing.
A snippet of the video claimed the 59-year-old "worked hard" to achieve major goals for the country and noted she even had a summer job at McDonald's at one point.
"Donald Trump worked hard to spend his daddy’s fortune. She [Kamala Harris] believes in working hard for the American people," the narrator said just before a clip of the ex-prez flashing a smile at Epstein appeared on the screen. "Donald Trump believes in working hard for his billionaire friends."
The clip was followed by Trump saying: "I don’t care about you. I just want your vote, I don’t care."
Trump was slammed yet again in a parody video of the long-running procedural Law & Order which referenced the 78-year-old's bombshell hush money trial and E. Jean Carroll's defamation and sexual abuse case.
The narrator said: "He lies. He rips off workers. He sexually abuses women… He cheats in business. He cheated on his wife with a p--- star and paid her off so the American people wouldn’t find out during an election."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's admitted to his friendship with Epstein during a 2002 interview with New York Magazine when he said he's "known Jeff for 15 years." He's also called him "terrific" and "a lot of fun to be with."
In a seemingly unrelated coincidence, Trump was spotted jetting around in one of the late financier's old planes for campaign events earlier this month. The Gulfstream G550 identified as having the same serial number as one of Epstein's aircrafts was seen sporting the words "Trump 2024" in Colorado and Wyoming while his Boeing 757, dubbed Trump Force One, reportedly underwent repairs.
Following the identification of the jet, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign released a statement denying knowledge of its history.
"The campaign had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr. Epstein," the rep said. "We heard about the former owner through the media."