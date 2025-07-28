Donald Trump 'Increasingly Frustrated' Jeffrey Epstein Situation Isn't Going Away: He Thought the Country Would 'Move On'
Donald Trump is annoyed that the Jeffrey Epstein drama isn't dying down, according to an insider.
After Attorney General Pam Bondi promised Epstein’s client list was on her desk in February, things took a shocking turn when she backed a Department of Justice memo in July claiming there was no such list.
While Trump has continued to have her back and try to steer conversations away from Epstein, it hasn’t worked, leaving many of his followers upset.
Donald Trump Angered the Epstein Drama Is Overshadowing His Agenda
On July 27, Trump was asked if his trade deal with the European Union was rushed to shift the focus from the Epstein story.
“Oh, you gotta be kidding with that,” Trump replied. “No, had nothing to do with it. Only you would think that. That had nothing to do with it.”
According to a news outlet that spoke to two people familiar with Trump’s thinking, they shared he’s becoming “increasingly frustrated” with the Epstein case drama overshadowing his agenda, noting the president hoped the country would “forget” about the Epstein files and “move on."
The Jeffrey Epstein Case Is 'a Pretty Substantial Distraction'
“This is a pretty substantial distraction,” one insider shared. “While many are trying to keep the unity, in many ways, the DOJ and the FBI are breaking at the seams. Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved — be it the FBI director or attorney general.” Regardless of everything that’s gone on involving the Epstein files, Trump is refusing to make any changes, the insider dished.
“He does not want to create a bigger spectacle by firing anyone,” they noted.
The Trump Administration Is in 'Panic Mode'
Stephen A. Saltzburg, a former Justice Department official in the Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations, said he believes the Trump administration “completely miscalculated the fever pitch to which they built this up.”
“Now, they seem to be in full-bore panic mode, trying to change the subject and flailing in an effort to make sense of what makes no sense,” he added.
Trump recently expressed his frustration with the entire situation on social media, writing, “We had the Greatest Six Months of any President in the History of our Country, and all the Fake News wants to talk about is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax!”
Is Donald Trump on the Epstein Client List?
One of the reasons many have speculated the Epstein client list is not getting released is that Trump is potentially on it — something his former pal Elon Musk asserted in an angry post on X.
Trump and Epstein were friends, and there is photographic evidence of them together.