Donald Trump 'Increasingly Frustrated' Jeffrey Epstein Situation Isn't Going Away: He Thought the Country Would 'Move On'

Donald Trump is annoyed that the Jeffrey Epstein drama isn't dying down, according to an insider.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi promised Epstein’s client list was on her desk in February, things took a shocking turn when she backed a Department of Justice memo in July claiming there was no such list.

While Trump has continued to have her back and try to steer conversations away from Epstein, it hasn’t worked, leaving many of his followers upset.