OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims '100 Percent Evidence' of 'Rigged' 2020 Election Will Be Released Throughout His Trials

donald trump evidence rigged election released trials
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump is desperately holding on to the conspiracy theory that the presidency was stolen from him — and he claims to have proof.

Despite being hit with two indictments for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and facing numerous other legal woes, the embattled former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform to yet again declare he has evidence that the election was rigged.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump evidence rigged election released trials
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed to have proof the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"Does anyone notice that the Election Rigging Biden Administration never goes after the Riggers, but only after those that want to catch and expose the Rigging dogs?" he asked his followers on Friday, October 20.

"Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent," he continued. "We will never let 2020 happen again. Look at the result, OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAGA!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump evidence rigged election released trials
Source: mega

Trump has been indicted four times this year and faces 91 felony counts.

This is just one of many times the 77-year-old has claimed the election was stolen without providing any solid proof, instead opting to spread the debunked rumors of "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion.

Back in April, he also suggested Fox News was aware of the alleged interference, penning on social media that they should "finally admit that there was large scale cheating and irregularities" in the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Trump claims his many legal woes are a scheme concocted by the Biden administration.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump went so far as to imply that Hamas' recent attack on Israel wouldn't have happened if he had been president for a second term.

"If the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," the ex-prez told the crowd while speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged.

Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. The controversial politician faces a total of 91 felony counts.

As OK! previously reported, on August 1, Trump was indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. His charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Two weeks later, Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted on charges related to attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

He was charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

Source: OK!

One of Trump's co-defendants, Sidney Powell, already pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors and is expected to testify against other defendants in the upcoming trials.

"This is a major breakthrough for prosecutors, potentially a devastating development for Donald Trump, because what’s going to happen now is Sidney Powell is going to testify for prosecutors in Georgia, and presumably she’ll also be prepared to testify for Jack Smith in his federal case in Washington, D.C.," CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said earlier this week. "She’s going to be able to provide insider information that could be really devastating for Donald Trump."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.