Donald Trump Claims '100 Percent Evidence' of 'Rigged' 2020 Election Will Be Released Throughout His Trials
Donald Trump is desperately holding on to the conspiracy theory that the presidency was stolen from him — and he claims to have proof.
Despite being hit with two indictments for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and facing numerous other legal woes, the embattled former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform to yet again declare he has evidence that the election was rigged.
"Does anyone notice that the Election Rigging Biden Administration never goes after the Riggers, but only after those that want to catch and expose the Rigging dogs?" he asked his followers on Friday, October 20.
"Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent," he continued. "We will never let 2020 happen again. Look at the result, OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAGA!!!"
This is just one of many times the 77-year-old has claimed the election was stolen without providing any solid proof, instead opting to spread the debunked rumors of "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion.
Back in April, he also suggested Fox News was aware of the alleged interference, penning on social media that they should "finally admit that there was large scale cheating and irregularities" in the 2020 election.
Trump went so far as to imply that Hamas' recent attack on Israel wouldn't have happened if he had been president for a second term.
"If the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," the ex-prez told the crowd while speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. The controversial politician faces a total of 91 felony counts.
As OK! previously reported, on August 1, Trump was indicted for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. His charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
Two weeks later, Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted on charges related to attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
He was charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
One of Trump's co-defendants, Sidney Powell, already pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors and is expected to testify against other defendants in the upcoming trials.
"This is a major breakthrough for prosecutors, potentially a devastating development for Donald Trump, because what’s going to happen now is Sidney Powell is going to testify for prosecutors in Georgia, and presumably she’ll also be prepared to testify for Jack Smith in his federal case in Washington, D.C.," CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said earlier this week. "She’s going to be able to provide insider information that could be really devastating for Donald Trump."