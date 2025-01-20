Joe Biden Trashed for Pardoning His Entire Family in Final Moments as President: 'You Are Guilty!'

Joe Biden was trashed for pardoning his entire family in his final moments as president.

In his final moments as president, Joe Biden made a bold move and pardoned his entire family — which didn't sit well with people as he leaves the Oval Office for the last time.

The former president pardoned his brother James Biden and other relatives — Sara Jones Biden , Valerie Biden Owens , John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden — for for unspecified crimes.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Joe said in a statement right before leaving office. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

Joe had more to share, noting he believes in the “rule of law” and is “optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions” will come out over politics.

“But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” he continued. “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”