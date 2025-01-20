or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Joe Biden
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Joe Biden Trashed for Pardoning His Entire Family in Final Moments as President: 'You Are Guilty!'

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was trashed for pardoning his entire family in his final moments as president.

By:

Jan. 20 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In his final moments as president, Joe Biden made a bold move and pardoned his entire family — which didn't sit well with people as he leaves the Oval Office for the last time.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden rode in a limousine with Donald Trump to the 2025 inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

The former president pardoned his brother James Biden and other relatives — Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden — for for unspecified crimes.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden explained why he pardoned his family in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Joe said in a statement right before leaving office. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

Joe had more to share, noting he believes in the “rule of law” and is “optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions” will come out over politics.

“But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” he continued. “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president on January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

For these reasons, the outgoing president explained this is why he decided to use his power and protect his brood.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Joe added.

Critics were not shy in their opinions on the move, as they flocked to social media platform X to bash Joe's last action.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jill and Joe BIden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden departed the White House for the last time on January 20.

“What is he so afraid of?” one user asked. “Tell me you are guilty without telling me you are guilty.”

Another member noted the move was “unprecedented” and “corrupt,” going as far as to claim this is “worse than Jan 6 was for Trump.”

“If this doesn’t scream SUS, I don’t know what will,” another user chimed in, adding they think Joe is “f------- scum.”

As OK! reported, on January 20, Joe also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee who investigated the January 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.