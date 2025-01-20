Joe Biden Trashed for Pardoning His Entire Family in Final Moments as President: 'You Are Guilty!'
In his final moments as president, Joe Biden made a bold move and pardoned his entire family — which didn't sit well with people as he leaves the Oval Office for the last time.
The former president pardoned his brother James Biden and other relatives — Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden — for for unspecified crimes.
“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Joe said in a statement right before leaving office. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”
Joe had more to share, noting he believes in the “rule of law” and is “optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions” will come out over politics.
“But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families,” he continued. “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances.”
For these reasons, the outgoing president explained this is why he decided to use his power and protect his brood.
“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Joe added.
Critics were not shy in their opinions on the move, as they flocked to social media platform X to bash Joe's last action.
“What is he so afraid of?” one user asked. “Tell me you are guilty without telling me you are guilty.”
Another member noted the move was “unprecedented” and “corrupt,” going as far as to claim this is “worse than Jan 6 was for Trump.”
“If this doesn’t scream SUS, I don’t know what will,” another user chimed in, adding they think Joe is “f------- scum.”
As OK! reported, on January 20, Joe also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee who investigated the January 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol.