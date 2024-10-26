Donald Trump Accused of Having Dementia: 17 People Who Spoke About the Ex-POTUS' Cognitive Decline

In an interview with Salon, famous psychologist Dr. John Gartner spoke about Trump and Joe Biden, comparing their respective cognitive health.

"I had to speak out now because the 2024 election might turn on this issue of who is cognitively capable: Biden or Trump? It's a major issue that will affect some people's votes. Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented," he said.

Gartner continued, "In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden's gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia. This is a tale of two brains. Biden's brain is aging. Trump's brain is dementing."