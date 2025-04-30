Donald Trump 'Isn't Well': President's Mental Abilities Questioned After Failing to Remember Correct Timeline of His First 100 Days in Office
Is Donald Trump's memory failing him?
The president's mental abilities were called into question after he provided an extremely incorrect timeline of when Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India visited the United States.
While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, April 29, at the White House, Trump declared, "I think we'll have a deal with India," while insisting tariff negotiations with the country are "coming along great" after putting a 90-day pause on his 26 percent reciprocal tariff on imported goods from the nation.
"The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," Trump continued, though Modi actually visited America in February — more than two months ago.
A social media user noticed the major timeline mess-up, writing via X (formerly named Twitter): "Donald Trump claims that the Prime Minister of India was here 'three weeks ago.' Modi visited the White House two and a half months ago. Bro isn't well."
In reaction to the critic's video of the president, another hater accused Trump of "doing his dementia lean again," in reference to a postural imbalance that can occur in people suffering from the mental condition.
- Donald Trump Dementia Evidence 'Overwhelming,' Psychiatrist Claims: Ex-Prez Repeatedly 'Shows Confusion About Reality'
- Does Donald Trump Have Dementia? Doctor Makes Shocking Claim About the President's 'Deteriorating' Health
- 'Babbling Buffoon': Donald Trump Roasted for Nonsensical Rant About People Calling Him 'Cognitively Impaired' — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump displaying evidence of a poor memory comes less than one month after psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner alleged there's "no doubt" the 78-year-old is experiencing symptoms of dementia while claiming the president's health is "deteriorating."
While speaking with MindSite News in early April, Dr. Gartner compared Trump's wellness to what it was decades ago, as OK! previously reported.
"When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential," the mental health professional explained.
Dr. Gartner additionally cited how Trump will use random phrases or words in replacement of actual terms — potentially due to a memory issue.
"What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word," he alleged.
The psychologist also addressed Trump's physical health, claiming his well-being has declined as well.
"He used to be quite graceful, and now he uses a wide-based gait typical of frontotemporal dementia, sometimes he swings his right leg in a semi-circle. He also has trouble getting up the ramp; he has trouble doing physical things," he detailed.
Trump's administration would argue otherwise, however, as his press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently told The Daily Beast that the Republican leader is in "peak physical and mental condition as a result of his strenuous schedule working 20 hours per day, his exercise on the golf course, and his diet courtesy of the exceptional White House chefs."
"The President is in a physical condition that most men his age could only dream about," she bragged.