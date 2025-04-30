Donald Trump 'Isn't Well': President's Mental Abilities Questioned After Failing to Remember Correct Timeline of His First 100 Days in Office

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, April 29, at the White House, Trump declared, "I think we'll have a deal with India," while insisting tariff negotiations with the country are "coming along great" after putting a 90-day pause on his 26 percent reciprocal tariff on imported goods from the nation.

"The prime minister, as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to make a deal," Trump continued, though Modi actually visited America in February — more than two months ago.