Barron Trump, 18, 'Wants to Follow in His Father's Footsteps' as He's Already Formulating His Own Business Plan
President Donald Trump's 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, is already setting his sights on starting his own business enterprise, as the college freshman reportedly wants to launch a real estate company.
Though Barron has not publicly commented on his business ambitions, sources claimed he has adopted his family's entrepreneurial ambition.
"Barron wants to follow in his dad's footsteps. He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money and being involved in successful projects," the source shared. "He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for."
"He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear," the insider continued.
The source said Barron, a first-year student at New York University's Stern School of Business, isn't currently running a business of any sort. Still, they did claim he has laid the groundwork to establish his business in the near future.
Barron and two business partners previously incorporated a real estate company called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. in Wyoming in 2024, just before the first day of the Republican National Convention. However, the Trump son and his business partners filed to dissolve the company four months later.
One of the business partners, Barron's old high school classmate Cameron Roxburgh, told outlets they chose to dissolve the company to avoid media attention after Donald won the 2024 election, adding they hoped to relaunch their business in the spring. They're aiming to eventually work toward launching the company as a subsidiary of the Trump Organization.
Another political source noted that Barron's business, no matter what it is or becomes, will always "sell access" due to his family name and proximity to the White House.
Thus, the source stated his business would potentially become a conflict of interest for the president if not observed closely.
"It could be buying access, paying to play, and easy introduction to the power-seeking money-making goal that Trump has created a model for," the source added. "People who would never be close to fame or power could use this as their opportunity."
A separate source said First Lady Melania Trump will make herself available to her son when Barron is ready to make his business dreams a reality.
"Kids start younger today to make money, and also to find and pursue what interests them career-wise," the source told People. "Melania will encourage this with warnings of being careful. She is very protective of her son, no matter what, and that should continue."
Barron's business partners spoke with Newsweek about his business ambitions.