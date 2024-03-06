'He's on Another Planet Right Now': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs While Struggling to Keep His Eyes Open in New Video
Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. recently shared a video to his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he struggled to keep his eyes open as he ranted about Joe Biden's cognitive abilities after Super Tuesday.
In a handheld video, which was meant to promote his podcast "Triggered," Don Jr. started by praising his father's speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, March 5, asking his followers, "That was sort of amazing right? Twenty minutes, off the cuff, impromptu, no notes, no podium, no prompter."
"And you realize... Joe Biden would be incapable of standing on his own for 20 minutes let alone anything else," he continued. "I see the numbers going up."
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch shared the video in a post, pointing out that the former first son struggled to keep his eyes open throughout the 22-second clip.
Several X users commented on Filipkowski's post, alleging Don Jr. was "really, really high."
One person commented, "He's on another planet right now. Someone, please do a health and wellness check on DTJ today."
Another user alleged, "Junior is everything they say Hunter [Biden] is. He’s never worked an honest day in his life. He’s an overly privileged clown who lives off his father’s money and profits off the family name. He’s a proven fraud, just like his father. And he’s clearly struggling with active addiction. He’s a sleezy dude with zero charisma. He’s sloppy. Messy. He’s an embarrassment."
A third user joked, "Looks like Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle started the party early this Monday evening! Maybe he’ll be able to fully open his eyes by Wednesday."
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day revealed that she and the former first son would get high together.
“I mean, he’s either on serious Adderall or conflicted inside,” O’Day said, commenting on the way Don Jr. has acted in the last few years. “He doesn’t look well... for a while now.”
O’Day alleged to have taken drugs with Trump Jr. in the past — but declined to provide specifics.
“We did drugs together,” O’Day said. “Cocaine was never one of them, he never showed any interest. So I can’t say that.”