Aubrey O'Day Didn't 'Believe' Ex Donald Trump Jr. Was in a Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'That's Not His Type'
When Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle first started dating in 2018, Aubrey O'Day, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump's eldest son in 2011 to 2012, was very skeptical of it being legitimate.
"Who he is right now, I don't know. I'll tell you this. When I saw, I don't think it was gossip, it was on a reputable news source, but The Washington Post, Bloomberg, somebody posted about when... I can't never say her last name properly. I'm not really trying to throw shade, but I don't care if it comes off shady. I'm just going to call it, say Garfield because I don't know her last name and I don't care to learn it. When he started dating Kimberly Garfield [Guilfoyle] and they were throwing their relationship everywhere after the wife finally left him and did whatever, then I was like, 'I don't believe this relationship for a hot second when I would watch her in interviews because that's just not his type.' And I know what that man loves because he loved me so much he taught me how to love me differently," the former Danity Kane member, 39, said on Adam22’s "No Jumper" podcast.
"He used the word 'soulmate' long before I did. So, I watched that relationship play out, and then I saw these interviews that was talking about she was head of the finite funding for the second election or whatever, and she was doing these alleged hot tub parties where she'd get in the hot tub with the biggest donors and party with them or whatever. And one of the donors, I guess gave an account of one of the nights, and it said that she was talking about their s-- life. I think this is all allegedly because I can't remember the specifics, but something about their s-- life and he likes her in outfits and this cheerleader, or this, that, and the other. Don would never, if I ever showed up in an outfit in front of him, he would literally make fun of me if I ever did something like that. Skin to skin impress me to get my d--- hard is who I dated," she continued, referring to how Donald Jr., 46, was apparently more conservative around the singer.
Ultimately, the former flames called it quits, and the blonde beauty admitted it was for the best as he wasn't intellectually challenging enough for her.
"I would wake up an hour before him and learn all kinds of random, obscure things about aspects of the world that are just completely devalued and not thought of, and I would tell it to him, and his d--- would be hard and he would just love me an ounce more," she claimed. "It was like my mind was advancing so fast during that stage because he was so impressed with it. He wanted to have a baby with me, and I was like, 'You already have kids. We're already in a mess that we're trying to get out of. Are you serious?' And he was like, 'I want to know what I would make with you. I want to know what our minds would be in a child.'"
She continued: "And that to me was the first time I even thought like, 'Oh wow, having a child is the thing, and it could be a thing I do. And I really would want to have a child that has his brain and my brain together.'"
The pop star then claimed her ex is not the same person he once was. "Unfortunately, it seems like we're moving into an era where everybody's got to kind of be some kind of character. It really sucks. I tried to fight it every single show I've ever done. I have so many production companies that do not want to work with me, think I'm difficult and don't want to cast me," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Aubrey previously mocked Kimberly in July 2023, questioning how he could possibly enjoy waking up "next to [Guilfoyle's] face every morning."