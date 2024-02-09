Aubrey O'Day Didn't 'Believe' Ex Donald Trump Jr. Was in a Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'That's Not His Type'

Ultimately, the former flames called it quits, and the blonde beauty admitted it was for the best as he wasn't intellectually challenging enough for her.

"I would wake up an hour before him and learn all kinds of random, obscure things about aspects of the world that are just completely devalued and not thought of, and I would tell it to him, and his d--- would be hard and he would just love me an ounce more," she claimed. "It was like my mind was advancing so fast during that stage because he was so impressed with it. He wanted to have a baby with me, and I was like, 'You already have kids. We're already in a mess that we're trying to get out of. Are you serious?' And he was like, 'I want to know what I would make with you. I want to know what our minds would be in a child.'"