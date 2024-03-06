Where's Melania Trump? Former First Lady Noticeably Absent From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Speech
Donald Trump gave a shout-out to his family during his speech on Tuesday, March 5, after he won Super Tuesday — but Melania Trump was nowhere to be found.
"This is a day that we've been waiting for," the former president said to the crowd. "I want to thank my family for being here. It's a great family. I have a great family."
"They've had it very easy since I decided to run for politics," he quipped. "They say, 'Thanks a lot dad, we appreciate it.' But they're strong and they're very capable people. And they love their country, they really do."
Of course, people were curious where the model, 53, was hiding. "Melania wants nothing to do with the White House or Donald, apparently. She showed up at one dinner in the past several months," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "[Melania] wants Biden to win more than anyone. She would have to act like she is Trump's wife again, and she can't stand him. She doesn't want to be forced to be in the same house as him most of the time."
A third person fumed, "Well...you are failing as a strong Historic woman now! WHERE THE HECK WERE YOU? THE VICTORY SPEECH ON SUPER TUESDAY IS AT MAR A LAGO, SO I GUESS YOU ARE SITTING UPSTAIRS WATCHING TV? We loved you, but you refuse to support your husband and show no interest as First Lady!"
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, claimed his wife would join him on the campaign trail soon.
"She wants to make America great again, too," he noted of his wife. "I rely on her for advice and all the others. I think she will be very active in the sense of being active."
Donald also claimed he's looking out for his family as he remains in the spotlight.
"They did tremendous job in terms of economic development and jobs, every one of them," he said of his brood before chatting about his youngest son, Barron, who is almost seven feet tall.
"He's a good boy, smart, good athlete, very good boy," he said.