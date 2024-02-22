Donald Trump Jr. Denounces Rumors of His Father's 'Brutal Assault' at Mar-a-Lago After Video Goes Viral
Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father after a video went viral of the former president shoving another man at Mar-a-Lago.
The clip, which trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Trump Sr. in a conversation with a man identified as former Senate Judiciary Committee adviser Garrett Ventry. The video was shared by PatriotTakes, a self-described watchdog group set on "exposing right-wing extremism."
The GOP frontrunner was seen in the video putting his hand on Ventry's back as he moved past him.
The post, which has 581,800 views, was captioned: "Did Trump shove this guy out of his way?" Several users debated whether or not the former president aggressively shoved the advisor out of the way.
Ventry also took to X, where he shared the interaction with the ex-president from a different angle.
"Guys this isn’t a scandal," he wrote. "I was talking to President Trump after his speech, we then took a picture, then he patted me on the back and walked away. The internet is insane."
Don Jr. shared Ventry's video and called the rumors of the so-called "brutal assault" absolute nonsense.
"This is what the media and tech have done to the truth. Imagine everything else they've lied to you about. This, according to many, was a brutal assault on a guest at Mar-a-Lago. You can't make up this level of stupidity anymore," he wrote.
The specific incident reminded some users of a past occurrence involving then-President Trump at a NATO summit in 2017.
During the summit, Trump was seen making his way to the front of a group of world leaders, seemingly pushing Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic aside in the process.
As the controversy unfolded, inquiries were made to Trump's campaign for a response to the allegations. However, Trump remained focused on his political engagements, actively campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican primary.
The upcoming race is shaping up to be a significant event, with the 77-year-old facing former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump holds a 25.3-point lead over Haley among South Carolina voters in the GOP primary. The former governor has slowly been gaining ground in the state, but it's unclear if she'll be able to make up the difference between her and the former president by the time people vote.