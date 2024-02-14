Donald Trump Doubles Down on Demands for NATO Allies to 'Pay Their Bills' — Or Else!

On Wednesday, February 14, the embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to double down on his stance that NATO allies needed to pay up if they wanted help from the United States in the case of an attack.

"Could somebody please inform our uninformable President that NATO has to pay their bills!" he wrote. "They are right now paying a small fraction of what we are for the Disaster in Ukraine which, if we had a real President, would never have happened."