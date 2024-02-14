Donald Trump Doubles Down on Demands for NATO Allies to 'Pay Their Bills' — Or Else!
Earlier this month, Donald Trump sparked backlash after repeating a controversial conversation he'd had with a foreign leader.
"One of the presidents of a big country stood up, said, 'Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" Trump told his crowd of supporters at the South Carolina rally. "I said, 'You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent? ... No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the h--- they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."
On Wednesday, February 14, the embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to double down on his stance that NATO allies needed to pay up if they wanted help from the United States in the case of an attack.
"Could somebody please inform our uninformable President that NATO has to pay their bills!" he wrote. "They are right now paying a small fraction of what we are for the Disaster in Ukraine which, if we had a real President, would never have happened."
"There is probably a $150 Billion difference. They should equalize with the U.S. — FAST!" he added. "The European Nations, when combined, have approximately the same size Economy as we do. They have the money. PAY UP!"
As OK! previously reported, President Joe Biden released a statement denouncing Trump's strong opinions on NATO allies.
"Under my administration, the United States of America has stood shoulder to shoulder with our allies to build a NATO alliance that is bigger and stronger than ever and stands in defense of democracy against Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian aggression," he said at the time. "America’s leadership on the world stage and support for our allies is critical to keeping the American people safe here at home."
"If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to 'do whatever the h--- they want' with them," Biden continued.
"Serving as Commander-in-Chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office," the 81-year-old POTUS continued. "Donald Trump’s admission that he intends to give Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous."
President Biden noted that Trump's remarks were sadly "predictable" before reminding supporters that Trump had repeatedly praised dictators and even joked about becoming one himself if reelected.
"As you’ve heard me say, freedom and democracy itself are on the ballot in November, and I am running for reelection to make sure that they endure," he concluded.