Donald Trump Isn’t the Future of the Republican Party, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Says: 'A------ Come and Go'

Despite not having a clear path to the nomination, Haley has refused to drop out of the GOP primary.

"I feel no need to kiss the ring," she told her supporters after arriving in her home state for its primary. "And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern."

"South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president," she said. "I’m not going anywhere."

Haley added she will be campaigning every day “until the last person votes,” because she believes in a “better America and future for our kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!