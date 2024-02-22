Donald Trump Isn’t the Future of the Republican Party, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Says: 'A------ Come and Go'
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu expressed his concern over the current state of the presidential race, particularly highlighting Donald Trump's dominance in the Republican primary elections.
However, he remains optimistic about the future of the GOP once they get past Trump as a figurehead.
During Politico's Governors Summit, Sununu, a supporter of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, spoke about his thoughts on Trump.
"It won’t be his party forever ... Right? It just won’t," he said. "At some point, Donald Trump won’t be here forever."
Sununu clarified he remains "very optimistic" about the country's future. “Let me put it a different way ... A------ come and go. But America is here to stay,” he explained.
Despite the governor's endorsement of Haley, Trump went on to win the New Hampshire primary by over double digits. The former president got 54.34% of the vote, while Haley only received 43.22%.
This pattern has been consistent across various state primaries, indicating a significant lead for Trump in the race for the party's nomination.
- Donald Trump Confronts South Carolina Senator Tim Scott For Betraying Nikki Haley: 'You Must Really Hate Her'
- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Slams Donald Trump, Says Voters Are 'Tired' Of Having Someone 'Yell At Them All The Time'
- Donald Trump Makes Fun of Chris Christie Ahead of Former N.J. Governor Dropping Out of GOP Primary: 'I Might Even Get to Like Him Again!'
Despite not having a clear path to the nomination, Haley has refused to drop out of the GOP primary.
"I feel no need to kiss the ring," she told her supporters after arriving in her home state for its primary. "And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern."
"South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president," she said. "I’m not going anywhere."
Haley added she will be campaigning every day “until the last person votes,” because she believes in a “better America and future for our kids."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump's team has openly mocked the former South Carolina governor's decision. His spokesperson Steven Cheung took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize the lone Republican Trump opponent, tweeting, "She's going to drop down to kiss a-- when she quits like she always does."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump holds a 25.3-point lead over Haley among South Carolina voters in the GOP primary. The former governor has slowly been gaining ground in the state, but it's unclear if she'll be able to make up the difference between her and the former president by the time people vote.
The South Carolina Republican primary will take place on Saturday, February 24.