Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa and Daughter Kai Wear Tight Dresses to Tiger Woods' 50th Birthday: Photos

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Vanessa Trump and daughter Kai attended Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday party.

In the photo, Kai stunned in a red satin mermaid-style gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. She wore her hair loose over her shoulders and kept accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking. Vanessa matched the vibe in a black curve-hugging corset midi dress with ruched detailing at the hips, finishing her look with red stiletto heels.

“I recently visited one of TGR’s Learning Labs where kids are given a space to grow and further their education beyond the classroom. I love seeing organizations that are actually putting in the work to create pathways for kids to learn, build confidence, and chase their goals! Link in bio to donate ❤️,” Kai wrote in the caption.

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump recently underwent wrist surgery.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise. “Literal twins!!! I can’t take it! 😍😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “Red is the color 💯.” “Awwwe really pretty 🦾👸🏼🦾,” a third commented.

Some followers also noticed Kai’s arm injury in one of the photos. “So elegant! But what happened to your arm!?!?! I missed a post!!” one user asked. “Hi 👋🏽 Kai, I see that your arm is messed up. Feel better soon. And you look stunning. #TrumpWomen #Rocks 🎸,” another fan shared.

Source: MEGA The party took place at The Breakers in Florida.

Just a week earlier, Kai explained exactly what happened. “Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex. The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!” she wrote in the post.

Tiger’s birthday celebration reportedly took place at the ultra-luxurious Florida resort The Breakers on Wednesday, January 14. Photos obtained by an outlet showed Vanessa and Kai arriving together at the upscale venue, where guests gathered to celebrate the 82-time PGA Tour winner’s milestone birthday.

Source: MEGA Guests were asked to wear a touch of red, per an outlet.

In another snap, the University of Miami student was seen carrying a small handbag over her injured arm as she headed inside. The pair was also photographed entering the party alongside a crowd of guests. Tiger himself was spotted at the event dressed in a classic black tuxedo. According to Front Office Sports, attendees were asked to “wear a touch of red” in honor of the golf legend’s iconic “Sunday Red” tradition — a signature look that later inspired his own clothing brand.