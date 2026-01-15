Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa and Daughter Kai Wear Tight Dresses to Tiger Woods' 50th Birthday: Photos
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET
Like mother, like daughter!
Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump and their daughter Kai Trump stepped out looking glamorous while attending Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday celebration. The mother-daughter duo dressed to impress for the milestone bash honoring Vanessa’s boyfriend, and Kai shared a glimpse of the night on social media.
In the photo, Kai stunned in a red satin mermaid-style gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. She wore her hair loose over her shoulders and kept accessories minimal, letting the dress do all the talking.
Vanessa matched the vibe in a black curve-hugging corset midi dress with ruched detailing at the hips, finishing her look with red stiletto heels.
“I recently visited one of TGR’s Learning Labs where kids are given a space to grow and further their education beyond the classroom. I love seeing organizations that are actually putting in the work to create pathways for kids to learn, build confidence, and chase their goals! Link in bio to donate ❤️,” Kai wrote in the caption.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise.
“Literal twins!!! I can’t take it! 😍😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “Red is the color 💯.”
“Awwwe really pretty 🦾👸🏼🦾,” a third commented.
Some followers also noticed Kai’s arm injury in one of the photos.
“So elegant! But what happened to your arm!?!?! I missed a post!!” one user asked.
“Hi 👋🏽 Kai, I see that your arm is messed up. Feel better soon. And you look stunning. #TrumpWomen #Rocks 🎸,” another fan shared.
- Vanessa Trump Followed Tiger Woods Fan Pages and 'Liked' Several of Golfer's Posts Before Their Romance Was Uncovered
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Gets Dolled Up in Sparkly Silver Dress for Inauguration Ball: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Gushes She's 'So Happy' for Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods After They Confirmed Their Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just a week earlier, Kai explained exactly what happened.
“Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex. The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!” she wrote in the post.
Tiger’s birthday celebration reportedly took place at the ultra-luxurious Florida resort The Breakers on Wednesday, January 14.
Photos obtained by an outlet showed Vanessa and Kai arriving together at the upscale venue, where guests gathered to celebrate the 82-time PGA Tour winner’s milestone birthday.
In another snap, the University of Miami student was seen carrying a small handbag over her injured arm as she headed inside. The pair was also photographed entering the party alongside a crowd of guests.
Tiger himself was spotted at the event dressed in a classic black tuxedo.
According to Front Office Sports, attendees were asked to “wear a touch of red” in honor of the golf legend’s iconic “Sunday Red” tradition — a signature look that later inspired his own clothing brand.
The event was reportedly hosted by Tiger’s TGR Foundation and also served as “the official launch of the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary campaign.”
“We definitely could have made it bigger,” TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court told the sports outlet.
“But we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that throughout the years have made tremendous commitments to Tiger’s vision of what could be possible in the future.”