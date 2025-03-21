Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Has a Meltdown After Placing Last at Top Golf Tournament
Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, faced a challenging start at the Sage Valley golf tournament in South Carolina.
Despite her family's name, Kai's performance has not lived up to expectations, placing dead last with a significant gap of 29 shots from the tournament leader after just two rounds.
The field for the Sage Valley tournament includes 36 boys and 24 girls. Several world junior stars stood out on the green, including defending champions Asterisk Talley and Giovanni Daniele Binaghi.
The president's granddaughter faced an agonizing first round, scoring one birdie, seven bogeys, two double bogeys, one triple bogey and one quadruple bogey during the Junior Invitational. The round dropped her to last place on the leaderboard, scoring 17-over-89 for the first round.
In comparison, Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son, Charlie, performed slightly better at 6-over-78. He at least managed to tie for 32nd place out of all 36 male attendees.
Other top players include Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts and Logan Reilly for the boys and Gianna Clemente, Elizabeth Rudisill, Scarlett Schremmer and Avery McCrery for the girls.
During the second round of the tournament on Thursday, March 20, Kai showed determination by bouncing back with an opening birdie. However, the rain brought a series of challenges, leading to more bogeys and a continued struggle on the course.
Despite slipping further away from the leaders with each hole, insiders claimed the Trump granddaughter remained resilient.
Kai's real trouble came on the 17th hole. There, Kai found the green side pond with her approach shot, resulting in a penalty and another double bogey sandwiched on either side by two more dropped shots.
The flurry of blemishes saw the teenager reach the turn at five-over. However, it didn’t improve from there.
After two early birdies in her second nine, a double-bogey-double finish saw her finish seven-over for the day and a staggering 24-over for the tournament.
Neither Kai's nor Charlie's parents were at the tournament to console them. In fact, Kai's mom, Vanessa, who has been secretly dating Charlie's dad, Tiger, since Thanksgiving, have been nowhere to be seen all week. Neither have Donald Trump Jr. or Tiger’s ex-wife, Elin.
In addition, neither was Kai’s fan club of 9-year-old boys who reportedly followed her around the course earlier this week, leading to the Secret Service having to tail her every shot.
The group of teenage girls fans sporting MAGA headbands were also absent after they had spent the previous day giggling and cheering her on.