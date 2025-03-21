Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Has a Meltdown After Placing Last at Top Golf Tournament

The field for the Sage Valley tournament includes 36 boys and 24 girls. Several world junior stars stood out on the green, including defending champions Asterisk Talley and Giovanni Daniele Binaghi.

The president's granddaughter faced an agonizing first round, scoring one birdie, seven bogeys, two double bogeys, one triple bogey and one quadruple bogey during the Junior Invitational. The round dropped her to last place on the leaderboard, scoring 17-over-89 for the first round.

In comparison, Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son, Charlie, performed slightly better at 6-over-78. He at least managed to tie for 32nd place out of all 36 male attendees.

Other top players include Luke Colton, Louis Klein, Miles Russell, Michael Riebe, Tyler Watts and Logan Reilly for the boys and Gianna Clemente, Elizabeth Rudisill, Scarlett Schremmer and Avery McCrery for the girls.