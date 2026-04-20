Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Celebrates Bridal Shower at Mar-a-Lago

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Bettina Anderson, engaged to Donald Trump Jr., recently celebrated a lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump. The event occurred on Sunday, April 12, and gathered close family members and friends to honor the bride-to-be.

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Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram Bettina Anderson, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., celebrated a lavish bridal shower surrounded by close friends and family.

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“Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was,” Bettina shared on Instagram. The 39-year-old expressed gratitude for the women in her life, acknowledging her “INCREDIBLE hostesses” for their role in creating an elegant and love-filled day. She stated, “I’m still floating! 🤍@donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!”

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Source: MEGA The event took place on April 12 at Mar-a-Lago.

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Among the guests were Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump, along with Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella. This close-knit gathering highlighted the family’s strong bond and support for Anderson as she prepares for her wedding. Ivanka also shared her feelings about the event on Instagram, writing, “Celebrated love, family, and new beginnings at @bettina_anderson bridal shower this weekend.”

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During the shower, Anderson expressed her feelings of being “blessed” to join the Trump family, responding to Ivanka’s post with gratitude. The couple began dating in late 2024 and got engaged nearly a year later, with excitement building for their upcoming nuptials.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson shared her gratitude on Instagram, calling the day 'beautiful and special.'

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“Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” a source dished. Donald Jr. previously addressed the engagement during a White House event in December 2025, saying, “I just want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season… to thank Bettina for that one word, ‘yes.’” He described the proposal as a memorable moment in his life.

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Source: MEGA The couple, who began dating in 2024, is now preparing for their upcoming wedding.

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Bettina has described the proposal weekend as “the most unforgettable weekend of [her] life.” She expressed her affection for Donald Jr., calling him “the love of [her] life.” As preparations for the wedding begin, sources indicate that the couple is moving quickly. They plan to align the wedding date with Donald Jr.’s and his father’s busy schedules, ensuring President Donald and Melania can attend.