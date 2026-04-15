Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump Jr.'s Bridal Shower, Family Dynamics Under Scrutiny

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sources report that Melania maintains a low public profile and rarely appears at events. This absence, particularly at a family celebration, raised eyebrows among attendees. While Melania recently addressed her lack of ties to Jeffrey Epstein in a public speech, her non-attendance at the bridal shower stands out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump raised eyebrows after skipping Donald Trump Jr.’s bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

The bridal shower featured beautiful floral decorations and a menu of popular dishes, including burrata salad and chicken roulade. Guests enjoyed the elegant atmosphere, which allowed mingling both inside and outside the venue. A large mint-green cake served as a centerpiece, and guests left with swag bags filled with luxury items.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The event was attended by several prominent family members, making her absence even more noticeable.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This event is not the only occasion when Melania’s absence has drawn attention. Earlier this year, Donald’s children skipped the premiere of a documentary about her life, and Don Jr. hosted a rival after-party. Additionally, Melania reportedly did not invite her children to Barron Trump’s 20th birthday celebration, with only Tiffany attending.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources suggested Melania Trump prefers to maintain a low profile, though her decision sparked speculation about family dynamics.

Article continues below advertisement

The bridal shower coincided with growing speculation about the couple’s upcoming wedding. Don Jr. and Bettina announced their engagement at the White House in December 2025, and discussions have surfaced regarding the possibility of a wedding at the White House. An insider mentioned that such a wedding could set the couple up for future political roles, especially if Don Jr. pursues a political career. However, the East Wing requires renovations before a wedding can occur there, and a federal judge has temporarily halted the project. In the meantime, the couple may continue their wedding plans at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The lavish celebration featured elegant décor and high-profile guests, highlighting the importance of the occasion.