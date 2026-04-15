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Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump Jr.'s Bridal Shower, Family Dynamics Under Scrutiny

split photo of Melania Trump & Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump did not attend the bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.

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April 15 2026, Published 6:44 a.m. ET

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Melania Trump did not attend the bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, a lavish event held at Mar-a-Lago. Several members of the Trump family were present, including Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, along with Donald’s ex-wife Marla Maples. Their attendance contrasted sharply with Melania’s notable absence.

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Sources report that Melania maintains a low public profile and rarely appears at events. This absence, particularly at a family celebration, raised eyebrows among attendees. While Melania recently addressed her lack of ties to Jeffrey Epstein in a public speech, her non-attendance at the bridal shower stands out.

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image of Melania Trump raised eyebrows after skipping Donald Trump Jr.’s bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump raised eyebrows after skipping Donald Trump Jr.’s bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

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The bridal shower featured beautiful floral decorations and a menu of popular dishes, including burrata salad and chicken roulade. Guests enjoyed the elegant atmosphere, which allowed mingling both inside and outside the venue. A large mint-green cake served as a centerpiece, and guests left with swag bags filled with luxury items.

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image of The event was attended by several prominent family members, making her absence even more noticeable.
Source: MEGA

The event was attended by several prominent family members, making her absence even more noticeable.

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This event is not the only occasion when Melania’s absence has drawn attention. Earlier this year, Donald’s children skipped the premiere of a documentary about her life, and Don Jr. hosted a rival after-party. Additionally, Melania reportedly did not invite her children to Barron Trump’s 20th birthday celebration, with only Tiffany attending.

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image of Sources suggested Melania Trump prefers to maintain a low profile, though her decision sparked speculation about family dynamics.
Source: MEGA

Sources suggested Melania Trump prefers to maintain a low profile, though her decision sparked speculation about family dynamics.

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The bridal shower coincided with growing speculation about the couple’s upcoming wedding. Don Jr. and Bettina announced their engagement at the White House in December 2025, and discussions have surfaced regarding the possibility of a wedding at the White House. An insider mentioned that such a wedding could set the couple up for future political roles, especially if Don Jr. pursues a political career.

However, the East Wing requires renovations before a wedding can occur there, and a federal judge has temporarily halted the project. In the meantime, the couple may continue their wedding plans at Mar-a-Lago.

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image of The lavish celebration featured elegant décor and high-profile guests, highlighting the importance of the occasion.
Source: MEGA

The lavish celebration featured elegant décor and high-profile guests, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Guests at the bridal shower praised Bettina’s elegance, describing her as “stunning, graceful, gracious and eager to please.”

Another source stated that she would fulfill her expected role well as she marries into a prominent family.

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