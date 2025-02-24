Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Hold Hands While Hunting on 'Sunday Funday': Photo
Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson are still going strong.
On Sunday, February 23, the socialite uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story that showed the pair holding hands outside while hunting together.
Anderson didn't reveal either of their faces in the photo, though she tagged the first son in the image, which showed him wearing a neon orange vest, khaki-colored pants and boots.
The usually dolled up fashionista was dressed down in a dark puffer coat, jeans and red shoes.
While the two used one hand to hold each other's, their other held a gun.
Anderson posted the sticker "SUNDAY FUNDAY" on top of the picture.
As OK! reported, the two kept their romance under the radar when they first got together in the fall of last year, as at the time, Trump Jr. hadn't revealed he and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle split.
A source explained the father-of-five didn't want his love life to interfere with his father's election, so a few weeks after Donald Trump won, Don Jr. finally addressed the gossip.
- Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson 'Could Go the Distance,' Insider Spills: 'She Seems Great for Him'
- Caught! Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Hold Hands on Dinner Date Amid Rumors He Split From Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Didn't Try to Hide Their Love' During PDA-Packed Date at Mar-a-Lago: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," the "Triggered" podcast host expressed in a public December 2024 statement.
"I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he noted of Kimberly, who was appointed to be the ambassador of Greece by the president. "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves."
An insider claimed the exes' romance — which began in 2018 — simply "ran its course."
Despite having no hard feelings, Donald Jr. and Bettina had a few awkward outings when they attended some of the same events as the mom-of-one, such as a pre-inauguration dinner.
According to a source, Kimberly "kept a watchful eye" on the couple at the shindig, as she was reportedly "hurt" over the breakup.
The couple isn't letting the situation get to them, as they've continued to show up at high-profile events together, with the most recent being the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9 in New Orleans, where some of Don Jr.'s kids were also present.
As OK! shared, an insider told a news outlet of the duo, "I could easily see them going the distance," as Bettina "seems great" for her beau.
"She's truly beloved in Palm Beach and is just a nice girl," they continued. "Everybody likes her."
Another source revealed Donald Jr. is "smitten" with his "smart" new lady.