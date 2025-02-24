Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Hold Hands While Hunting on 'Sunday Funday': Photo

Bettina Anderson posted on social media while out with Donald Trump Jr.

On Sunday, February 23, the socialite uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story that showed the pair holding hands outside while hunting together.

Anderson didn't reveal either of their faces in the photo, though she tagged the first son in the image, which showed him wearing a neon orange vest, khaki-colored pants and boots.

The usually dolled up fashionista was dressed down in a dark puffer coat, jeans and red shoes.

While the two used one hand to hold each other's, their other held a gun.

Anderson posted the sticker "SUNDAY FUNDAY" on top of the picture.