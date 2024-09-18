Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Probably' Knows About Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. 'Fooling Around' With Bettina Anderson But 'Looked the Other Way': Source
Though Donald Trump Jr. shocked the public when he was allegedly seen kissing socialite Bettina Anderson over the weekend, a source said his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is unlikely to pull the plug on their yearslong romance.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the insider spilled to a news outlet of the messy situation. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider noted.
As OK! reported, Trump Jr., 46, was seen having brunch with Anderson at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Fla., where "she seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her."
"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt," the eyewitness told a news outlet. "They were definitely on a date. They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
The first insider noted that the former first son's outing isn't a total shock, as "Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does — not to Kimberly or anyone — except maybe his father."
"He's pretty bold, and as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," they continued. "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?"
While the "Triggered" podcast host's relationship with the TV star, 55, may be up in the air, Trump Jr. also has to think about how a potential split could take a toll on his dad Donald Trump's election run.
"She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her," the source explained. "But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention. Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed odd woman out."
Breakup rumors first popped up earlier this month when writer Rick Wilson tweeted that Don Jr. had "moved on" from the mom-of-one.
However, despite his "date" in Florida and the gossip, the former first spouse of San Francisco and her fiancé still follow each other on Instagram.
She's also continued to support the ex-president, 78, in his campaign and has tagged her beau in several of her Instagram posts despite him not actually appearing in any of them.
