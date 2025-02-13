Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Dating Someone New After Donald Trump Jr. Split? TV Star Receives Roses Ahead of Valentine's Day
Is Kimberly Guilfoyle onto someone new?
The new U.S. Ambassador to Greece shared a snap of a stunning bouquet of pink roses on social media after her breakup from Donald Trump Jr., who is now dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson.
“Thank you,” she captioned the post, adding two pink heart emojis.
While the sender remains a mystery, the luxurious bouquet was sourced from Miami’s Boutique Royal, a high-end flower shop, costing a cool $250, according to Daily Mail.
This pre-Valentine’s Day gesture comes after news broke that Guilfoyle and Trump parted ways after nearly six years together.
A source close to the Trumps shared, “It's an amicable split. It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point.”
They added, “It’s not a contentious split. It’s a friendly split between Kimberly and Don Jr.”
The source claimed the two ended things after their “very long engagement” hit a “holding pattern.”
"The Trump family is still enamored with her," the source shared of the former Fox News host. "She's very intelligent, very smart, very loyal. Even before she and Don were together, she was close with the family. She knew Donald [Trump] before she knew Don Jr., and that connection is strong. So nothing has changed."
But the source also noted, “She’s not easy to deal with. She’s very direct, very matter of fact.”
Meanwhile, Bettina didn’t hold back either as she posted a gift of her own — a $1,000 Grand Caviar Tasting Set from Portage Foods. She didn’t specify who the gift was from, but it appeared to be intended for Donald Jr.
“Ready for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote, adding a champagne glasses emoji.
A separate source close to the Trumps mentioned that Donald Jr. views his new girl as someone similar to stepmom Melania Trump.
“Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the source explained. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him.”
The new couple then went public with their romance in January, appearing at several of his father's inaugural events hand in hand.
They were also recently spotted at the 2025 Super Bowl, where his ex Kimberly was also in attendance.
