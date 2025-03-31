Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Fires Back After First Son Is Called a 'Spoiled Heir' and an 'A------' in Scathing Profile
Bettina Anderson isn’t letting the critics slide when it comes to her man!
The model jumped to Donald Trump Jr.’s defense over the weekend after a scathing New York Magazine profile labeled him a “spoiled heir” and an “a------.” The piece, titled "Age of Don Jr.," even claimed an insider called him the "most despised member of the [Trump] family."
Anderson wasted no time firing back on Instagram, writing, “Rumors are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.”
With a dose of sarcasm, she added, “DEFINITELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with @donaldtrumpjr.”
She went on to gush about Trump Jr., calling him the “finest, loveliest, tenderest and most beautiful and brilliant person” she has ever known.
Her boyfriend is not one to back down either, as he took to social media to challenge the so-called insider to come forward.
“Don’t get me wrong, I can totally be an a------ when I need to be … if you’re adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc,” the 47-year-old businessman wrote.
“But I think you’d be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that. There’s no wonder why these ‘sources’ are always anonymous,” he continued. “Man up, put your name to it, but we know you won’t because you’re cowards.”
The New York Magazine article also took aim at Anderson, alleging that she once “looked down” on President Donald Trump and his family.
“Palm Beach society is a little surprised at Anderson,” an insider claimed.
However, writer Nina Burleigh suggested, “But everyone understands why a smart girl might hook up with a president’s son.”
- Donald Trump 'Does Not Approve' of Donald Jr.'s Relationship With Bettina Anderson, Claims Source: Her 'Presence Is Seen as a Liability'
- Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Flame Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago Christmas Party After Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle: Photos
- Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s Alleged Mistress
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sources told Daily Mail that Bettina could be a "liability" for Donald Jr. and the president, warning she might bring "headaches" for the administration.
Critics have also pointed out that some of the socialite’s past social media posts don’t exactly align with the MAGA platform, including one where she wore a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, another supporting Black Lives Matter and others that were seen as opposing traditional family values.
“There are concerns about whether Anderson will be embraced by their base because she wasn't MAGA to begin with,” one source noted.
Another added, “She is only looking to gain social media notoriety and 'grift' her way to fame.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald Jr. moved on with Bettina after ending his six-year engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024. The new couple was spotted on a romantic outing in December 2024, fueling speculation about their relationship timeline.
However, an Us Weekly source clarified, “Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September.”
They added that the former couple “never discussed” their breakup publicly to avoid distracting from “important issues.”
Now, Don Jr. is fully invested in his budding romance.
“It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her,” an insider shared, adding that he finds Bettina “very smart.”