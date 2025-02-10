Donald Trump Jr. and Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Hold Hands at Super Bowl LIX, Where His Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Also in Attendance: Photos
It's a small world!
While Donald Trump Jr. attended the 2025 Super Bowl with a few of his kids and new girlfriend Bettina Anderson, his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle was also at the big game.
It's unclear if the exes interacted at all, though they didn't appear together in any social media footage they each posted from the Sunday, February 9, event in New Orleans, LA.
In addition to pictures of the field, the mom-of-one shared a photo to her Instagram Story with Kevin Costner and another one alongside comedians Jaleel White and Pete Davidson.
Guilfoyle also reposted a video of Donald Trump alongside Ivanka Trump, but didn't take any shots with the pair.
Meanwhile, Donald Jr. shared a few selfies with his children, his dad and Bettina, captioning them, "Good times at the Super Bowl!!"
Bettina uploaded a mirror selfie from the bathroom, where she showed off her football-shaped purse, captioning it, "Make bathroom selfies great again," in a reference to the president's Make America Great Again slogan.
- Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Attend Same Pre-Inauguration Dinner as His Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Kept a Watchful Eye' on Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson at Inauguration as She's 'Still Very Fond' of Her Ex
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Flame Bettina Anderson Sat Row Behind Him at RNC Weeks Before They Were Rumored to Be Kissing on Brunch Date
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bettina also shared a picture alongside Brittany Mahomes and Brittany's mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, calling the women "beauties inside and out."
In addition, she posted a snap of herself holding hands with Don Jr. while in their seats.
As OK! reported, Bettina and Don Jr. first sparked romance rumors last year before it was revealed that the first son and Kimberly split. The couple didn't show any PDA until December, when the "Triggered" podcast host touched on his breakup in a public statement.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond. I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he said, referring to Kimberly being appointed as an ambassador to Greece.
He also denied having any animosity toward his ex, noting, "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves."
The Super Bowl isn't the first time Don Jr. and Bettina have been in close quarters with his ex, as all three of them attended a pre-inauguration dinner last month.
While an insider claimed things were civil at the party, they noted Guilfoyle is "still very fond" of her ex and "kept a watchful eye out."
"She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," they explained.
The former TV star will have to get used to seeing her ex with another woman, as a source told a news outlet they "could easily see them [Bettina and Don Jr.] going the distance," as the socialite "seems great" for the politician.