Donald Trump Jr. Says He Was 'the One' to Inform President About Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death: 'It Was a Rough Day'
Donald Trump Jr. believes he was the first to tell President Donald Trump about Charlie Kirk's horrific death.
While appearing on Scott Jennings' radio show on Thursday, September 11, the first son of the United States recalled the moment he learned the fellow right-wing political activist had been shot dead at the age of 31.
"I found out right before my father called me back on something," he told the CNN senior political commentator.
"I'd found out that he had passed, and I think I was the one that broke the news to him, and it was a rough day," Trump Jr. admitted
The POTUS' eldest son reflected on his extremely close relationship with Kirk, noting the duo spoke "practically every day" for the past decade.
Donald Trump Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was 'Like a Little Brother' to Him
Trump Jr. emphasized the tight bond he and Kirk shared while reacting to the dad-of-two's death via social media.
"Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world, he was a true inspiration," he expressed in a lengthy message uploaded to X on Wednesday afternoon. "He was one of the most courageous, principled men I’ve ever known, and he lived every day with purpose. His faith in God was unshakable, his love for [wife] Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and cared for his two beautiful kids showed the kind of man he truly was."
"This loss is absolutely devastating — not only for Erika and the kids, but for our country. We’ve lost a leader, a fighter, and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare. To think that his life was cut short by a brutal, heinous, evil act is beyond comprehension. It is horrible and it is heartbreaking," his statement continued in part.
- Donald Trump Jr. Causes Chaos After His X Account Is Hacked, Claims Father Donald Trump Died in Bizarre Posts
- Donald Trump Jr. Severely Shamed For Having Disgraced Kyle Rittenhouse On His Podcast: 'How Is This Guy A Legend For Killing 2 People?'
- 'He Was Unconventional': Eric Trump Recalls Childhood With His 'Non-Present' Father Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
President Trump was one of the first to publicly confirm Kirk's death via Truth Social on Wednesday, September 10.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" the U.S. commander-in-chief stated.
Donald Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump later declared he was posthumously awarding Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in America — while speaking at the Pentagon to commemorate the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.
"Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt. Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said.