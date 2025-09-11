Eerie Message: Charlie Kirk's Wife Admitted 'You Don't Get Forever' in Emotional Post About Her Husband Weeks Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Just weeks before Charlie Kirk’s shocking death, his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, shared an eerie Instagram post. In the carousel of photos, the first image showed Charlie sitting on a flat rock while Erika played with her hair. Alongside the pictures, the mom-of-two wrote, “Life, weirdly enough, is a countdown…you don’t get forever. My favorite photos lately have been seeing the beginnings of a kiss with my husband. The before. The in-between. The after.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk reflected on cherishing the 'in-between moments' with her husband and children in an eerie message.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “This…everything in these photos are the fleeting fullness we prayed for.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Erika also offered words of “encouragement" to her followers. “To the young parent feeling overwhelmed: this season may feel endless, but it is breathtakingly short. To the seasoned parent looking back: the fleetingness of those years does not diminish them, it makes them luminous,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram The couple, who married in 2021, shared two young children together.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “It’s moments like these that make me want to hold our children tighter in the spaces between kisses. Don’t wish away the chaos of now. Because one day, the house will be still, and the only sound will be the echo of memories long grown. And in that quiet, you’ll know the in-between moments of those kisses were the very heartbeat of it all.”

Article continues below advertisement

The former Miss Arizona wrapped up her heartfelt message with a note to her husband, writing, “I love building our life together,”as she tagged Charlie’s Instagram handle. The post also included photos of their entire family — including their two young children — standing on a cliff with a lake in the background.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram On September 10, Charlie Kirk was tragically shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie and Erika tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their daughter in August 2022 and their son in May 2024. The Turning Point USA founder and outspoken Donald Trump ally was shot dead on Wednesday, September 10, at just 31 years old. He had been speaking at Utah Valley University as part of his group’s The American Comeback Tour when the gunfire erupted.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the university, the incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. local time. A single shot was fired, hitting "The Charlie Kirk Show" host in the neck, two law enforcement sources told CBS News.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump reacted to the shocking news on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

News of his death spread quickly as the president posted a message on Truth Social, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.” He continued, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Article continues below advertisement

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody. The suspected shooter allegedly opened fire from a campus building roughly 200 yards away from the stage where Charlie had been speaking, The Independent reported.