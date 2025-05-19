Donald Trump Jr. Questions Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis in Scathing Rant: 'Another Cover-Up?'
Donald Trump Jr. didn't hesitate to fuel conspiracy theories about Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis.
The first son of the United States took to social media on Sunday, May 18, reacting to the former Democratic president's health revelation just moments after Biden's personal office released a statement regarding his ongoing medical battle.
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???" Donald Jr. questioned, firing shots at the former first lady — though her doctorate is notably in education and nothing to do with the medical field.
Donald Trump's son's post on X (formerly named Twitter) came in response to an upload from Dr. Steven Quay — a physician-scientist who doubted Joe's cancer diagnosis.
"Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic," Dr. Quay declared. "Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025." "It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure and the American people were uninformed," the Atossa Therapeutics CEO claimed.
- Joe Biden Returns From St. Croix Vacation With 'Lobster Red' Sunburn 9 Months After Skin Cancer Scare
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- 'He's on Another Planet Right Now': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs While Struggling to Keep His Eyes Open in New Video
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Doctors Shocked by Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Other doctors were also stunned by the state of Joe's cancer, as Dr. Howard Forman, who's a professor of diagnostic radiology, economics, and public health, alleged: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency."
"Gleason grade 9 would have had an elevated PSA level for some time before this diagnosis. And he must have had a PSA test numerous times before. This is odd," he explained. "I wish him well and hope he has an opportunity for maximizing his quality of life."
Joe Biden Reveals Cancer Battle
Reactions to Joe's cancer battle flooded in within moments after his personal office released a statement about the Democratic leader's health.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the message read. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."