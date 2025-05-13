or
Joe Biden's Health Crisis: 'Small Nodule' Found in Ex-Prez's Prostate During Routine Exam

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

A 'small nodule' was found in Joe Biden's prostate during a routine exam.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

A nodule was found on former President Joe Biden’s prostate during a physical exam.

Article continues below advertisement

Details on the Nodule

Photo of Jill and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The nodule found in Joe Biden's prostate requires 'further evaluation.'

A spokesperson confirmed the news to a media outlet, specifying it “requires further evaluation.” They also noted it’s too early to tell the seriousness of the scare and declined to give any further information regarding Biden’s treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns over Joe Biden's Health

Photo of Jill and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden has been accused of 'protecting' Joe Biden from public scrutiny.

Before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, many voiced their concerns about his cognitive state. In a new book co-authored by news personality Jake Tapper, serious conversations pertaining Biden’s health behind closed doors are discussed, with one even regarding him being rolled around in a wheelchair if he had gotten a second term.

The team around Biden had different messaging, though, with his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor claiming Biden was “fit to serve” after a routine exam in February 2024. After he dropped out of the race, O’Connor held steadfast to his claim, calling the former president’s health “excellent” in July 2024.

A spokesperson for Biden denied Tapper’s book detailing an alleged cover-up of Biden’s health to a publication, stating, “Yes, there were physical changes as he got older, but evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity.”

Article continues below advertisement

An Alarming Appearance on 'The View'

Source: @The View/YouTube

Joe Biden's appearance on 'The View' had people concerned about his mental health.

As OK! reported, Biden's recent The View interview made people concerned about his mental health.

When co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Biden about growing claims from within his own party that his mental sharpness declined during the final year of his presidency, he gave a short and unsettling response, stating, "I've spoken enough.” He stopped there, cutting himself off mid-thought and leaving an awkward silence hanging in the studio.

His wife, Jill Biden, was seated beside him and seemed to nudge him under the table, as if gently steering him away from saying too much.

Photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

During an appearance on 'The View,' Jill Biden seemed to steer Joe Biden away from saying too much.

The moment added fuel to long-standing rumors that the former First Lady has been "protecting" her husband from public scrutiny — and possibly hiding more than she admits to. During the segment, Jill pushed back at those accusations, insisting, "Nobody saw how hard Joe worked." But her defensive tone only raised more eyebrows.

Biden continued to seem aloof, as evidenced when he was asked about Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump. The former commander-in-chief shared he "wasn't surprised," then added she got "seven million fewer votes" than during their last campaign.

There was also a strange bandage wrapped around Joe’s hand, and throughout the appearance, he seemed to struggle at times, with halting speech, whispered answers and an awkward throat-clearing moment that quickly had people talking.

