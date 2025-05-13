Joe Biden's Health Crisis: 'Small Nodule' Found in Ex-Prez's Prostate During Routine Exam

Before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, many voiced their concerns about his cognitive state. In a new book co-authored by news personality Jake Tapper, serious conversations pertaining Biden’s health behind closed doors are discussed, with one even regarding him being rolled around in a wheelchair if he had gotten a second term.

The team around Biden had different messaging, though, with his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor claiming Biden was “fit to serve” after a routine exam in February 2024. After he dropped out of the race, O’Connor held steadfast to his claim, calling the former president’s health “excellent” in July 2024.

A spokesperson for Biden denied Tapper’s book detailing an alleged cover-up of Biden’s health to a publication, stating, “Yes, there were physical changes as he got older, but evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity.”