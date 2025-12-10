or
Donald Trump Jr. Insists He Manages His Own Social Media as President's Son Couldn't 'Pay' Someone to Post Such Filthy 'Stuff': 'You'd Be Sitting on Eggshells'

Don Jr. revealed why he manages his own social media account.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s social media is all him and no one else.

The 47-year-old son of President Donald Trump revealed that his filthy memes and posts are all his ideas as he does not pay another individual to curate his feed for him.

Kai Trump Interviewed Her Father for a School Project

The businessman's daughter Kai interviewed her dad for a project.

“People ask me, ‘Who does your social media?’ It’s like, well, do you see my social media?” Don Jr said in a video created by his daughter Kai Trump.

“Do you think I could actually pay someone to do my social media? Like, you’d be sitting on eggshells all day waiting to get fired, because who would post some of this stuff," he explained.

Kai, 18, made the clip as part of a psychology school alongside two of her peers. The self-proclaimed Meme Wars General said being authentic on his social media is the key to being yourself.

image of 'You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are,' the president's son said.
Source: MEGA

'You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are,' the president's son said.

“You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are, whether it’s politics or anything, but especially online,” he stated. “Like, you have to be authentic. If you’re real, they may not like it, but they still respect you. Even if they don’t like you, they understand that you’re effective.”

He added, “And when you see people flip-flop, and you know, they change their opinion based on the views of others, but not for any real way, but only because they’re getting influenced by the hate campaign, not the truth. That’s a problem, and people see that weakness, and they don’t respect it.”

Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Has Over 10 Million Instagram Followers

Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. often shares memes that can be inappropriate.

Don Jr. has over 10 million followers on Instagram, often sharing political-themed posts and memes that some see as offensive.

This past week, he posted AI-generated image of the book character Franklin the Turtle. The post was teasing Democratic Minnesota governor Tim Walz and called the former vice presidential candidate "retarded."

The publisher of the Franklin the Turtle books then slammed the MAGA party for using the character as a meme.

Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. posted a snap of J.D. Vance in a wig on Halloween as a joke.

Don Jr. acknowledged that his posts are “grossly inappropriate" during a memorial service for murdered conservative pundit Charlie Kirk back in September.

“Anyone who’s seen me on social media knows, I’m far more likely to crack a joke or get myself in trouble for posting some grossly inappropriate memes than I am to shed a tear,” he said.

In October, the businessman also shared a snap of VP J.D. Vance wearing a curly-haired wig. "When memes become reality!!! Happy Halloween everyone," he hilariously wrote.

