Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Memorable Social Media Moments: Photos

Over the past several years, former First Son Donald Trump Jr. and ex Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle have gone from respective GOP power players to a power couple, taking the news cycle — and the Republican party — by storm.

Though the pair first met while running in the same social circles in the late aughts, Trump and Guilfoyle didn't kick off their romance for nearly a decade later, starting to date in 2018. After two years — and one Presidential campaign, the couple working together on former President Donald Trump's reelection bid — Trump and Guilfoyle took their romance to the next level, getting engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.

From holidays to the campaign trail, here are some of Trump and Guilfoyle’s most memorable moments.