COUPLES Donald Trump Jr. Says He's Down to Have as Many More Kids as Wife Bettina Anderson 'Can Crank Out' Source: MEGA Trump Jr. said he was looking forward to the babies Bettina can 'crank out.' Adam Downer Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. had an interesting way of saying he wanted to have more children, telling a Turning Point USA crowd that he was ready to raise as many children as new bride Bettina Anderson "can crank out." The oldest Trump son, 48, made the comment to a Turning Point USA crowd as part of a larger digression about how he could retire from politics but chooses to stay in the game for selfless reasons.

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Don Jr. Says He Fights for His Kids

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. said he wanted his kids to avoid a 'dystopian h---hole.'

“Because you guys are the future. I’m not doing this for me. I can retire tomorrow and lead a great life. I stay in the game because I’m doing it for my five young kids and however many more Bettina can crank out,” he said. He insisted he wanted to keep fighting in politics so his children don't live in a “a dystopian, communist h---hole." “And I know a little bit about dystopian communist h---holes because my mother escaped one,” he added. Ivana Trump grew up in the Soviet Union, while Don Jr.'s stepmom, Melania Trump, said in late September that she had a "beautiful childhood" in communist Yugoslavia.

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Don Already Has 5 Teen Children

Source: MEGA Kai Trump is the oldest of Don Jr.'s five kids.

Don Jr. has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Haydon, aged between 12 and 19. The pair divorced in 2018. Don Jr. dated embattled ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle for six years between 2018 and 2024 before calling off their engagement. He married Bettina in 2026. His wedding to Bettina drew controversy, as despite being a very small ceremony, it was reporedly funded by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin.

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Bettina and Don Are Reportedly Planning to Procreate

Source: MEGA Bettina and Don Jr. are reportedly planning to have kids.

Bettina, a 39-year-old former model, had no children before marrying Don Jr. Page Six reported in June that the pair is thinking of expanding their family but have "not put a timeline" on it yet. “They’re still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren’t sure exactly when that time will come,” a source told the publication. “But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together.”

Don Addresses Midterm Concerns

Source: MEGA Don Jr. addressed gas price concerns.