Trump Donor Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Ready to Sell Her Soul' for $100,000 After Report Claims She Begged Him to Pay Off Her Credit Card Bill
Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Republican donor Eric Deters broke his silence about the extreme lengths Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly went to try and get him to pay her $100,000 credit card bill.
"She says, 'If you do this for me, I will be your ride and die forever in the Trump Administration,'" Deters shared in an interview published on Thursday, October 8. "She said, ‘You can ask me as many favors as you want, however you want, for the rest of your freaking life.' I mean, she was ready to sell her soul for this $100,000."
Eric Deters Speaks Out on Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Asking Him for $100,000
The former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. made headlines on Wednesday, October 7, after the Wall Street Journal reported that she reached out to a Trump donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill without leaving a paper trail.
"Kimberly Guilfoyle is wicked and she’s pushy. I told her this was bad timing for me … at the time, I didn’t have it," Deters continued. "So I made up an excuse, I used the wife excuse and I didn't pay her."
Eric Deters Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Views Him as a 'Sucker'
Deters claimed he "never heard" from Guilfoyle after he declined her request and suggested she probably needed the money for another reason.
"I think it's lifestyle. She lives in that world. She broke up with Don Jr.; she probably needed the cash for whatever reason, but it begs the question. If there wasn't an American Express bill, she was really trying to scam me," he pondered. "She thought I was a sucker. My whole relationship with her, she thought I was some googly-eyed Trump world sucker."
- Marco Rubio Put on the Spot Over Explosive Kimberly Guilfoyle Claims as She Stands Right Next to Him
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Told Donor 'Honey, Please' as She Pushed $100,000 Wire Transfer to Amex Account: Report
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Caught in Fresh Ethics Controversy Over Lobbyist's Role in Foreign Meetings: Report
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Eric Deters Provided Hundreds of Text Messages
The Wall Street Journal reported that Deters and Guilfoyle had been communicating in the months leading up to her confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Greece on July 9, 2025.
Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate, reportedly turned to Guilfoyle for help with personal tax and legal issues, and he promised $1 million if she arranged an interview with Tucker Carlson.
He provided hundreds of exchanges between him and Guilfoyle from the messaging app Signal, including one in which she allegedly wrote, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," and attached directions for paying the American Express bill.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Team Claimed She Was Owed Money
Guilfoyle's lawyers have disputed the authenticity of the Signal messages.
Her team claimed she was owed money from various speaking appearances and travel expenses, an allegation Deters denied.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio refused to comment on the matter on Thursday, October 8, while on diplomatic travel in Greece. "I'm not playing this game," he told reporters, noting he had no intention of weighing in on an investigation he hadn't fully evaluated.