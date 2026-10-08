Trump Donor Says Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Ready to Sell Her Soul' for $100,000 After Report Claims She Begged Him to Pay Off Her Credit Card Bill

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Republican donor Eric Deters broke his silence about the extreme lengths Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly went to try and get him to pay her $100,000 credit card bill. "She says, 'If you do this for me, I will be your ride and die forever in the Trump Administration,'" Deters shared in an interview published on Thursday, October 8. "She said, ‘You can ask me as many favors as you want, however you want, for the rest of your freaking life.' I mean, she was ready to sell her soul for this $100,000."

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Eric Deters Speaks Out on Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Asking Him for $100,000

Source: MEGA; The Bulwark Eric Deters claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle asked him to wire $100,000 before her confirmation as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

The former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. made headlines on Wednesday, October 7, after the Wall Street Journal reported that she reached out to a Trump donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill without leaving a paper trail. "Kimberly Guilfoyle is wicked and she’s pushy. I told her this was bad timing for me … at the time, I didn’t have it," Deters continued. "So I made up an excuse, I used the wife excuse and I didn't pay her."

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Eric Deters Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Views Him as a 'Sucker'

Source: MEGA Eric Deters alleged that he never spoke to Kimberly Guilfoyle again after he declined to send her $100,000.

Deters claimed he "never heard" from Guilfoyle after he declined her request and suggested she probably needed the money for another reason. "I think it's lifestyle. She lives in that world. She broke up with Don Jr.; she probably needed the cash for whatever reason, but it begs the question. If there wasn't an American Express bill, she was really trying to scam me," he pondered. "She thought I was a sucker. My whole relationship with her, she thought I was some googly-eyed Trump world sucker."

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Eric Deters Provided Hundreds of Text Messages

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Deters and Guilfoyle had been communicating in the months leading up to her confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Greece on July 9, 2025. Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate, reportedly turned to Guilfoyle for help with personal tax and legal issues, and he promised $1 million if she arranged an interview with Tucker Carlson. He provided hundreds of exchanges between him and Guilfoyle from the messaging app Signal, including one in which she allegedly wrote, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," and attached directions for paying the American Express bill.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Team Claimed She Was Owed Money

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle's lawyers questioned the authenticity of the text messages provided by Eric Deters.