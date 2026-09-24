Melania Trump Says Life Under Communism Was 'Beautiful': 'I Didn't Miss Anything'

Article continues below advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump painted an idyllic picture of life under communism, making the ideology her husband has used as a threat sound actually quite pleasant. The first lady, who grew up in the former Yugoslavia, waxed nostalgic about communism in an appearance on Fox Business.

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Beautiful Childood'

Source: MEGA Melania made life under communism sound pretty nice.

“I grew up, under the communism, and actually, I didn't miss anything,” she said. “I feel I had a very beautiful childhood, and, my parents provide[ed] a beautiful child for my family." Melania was a child in the '70s and '80s in Slovenia, which was then one of six republics that made up Yugoslavia. She moved west in the '90s to pursue a modeling career and became a U.S. citizen in 2006. Her memories of childhood were anything but miserable, but she did concede things were more strict back then. “There are some certain things that, you know, you need to be aware of,” she said. “And you watched over what you do. It's not as free as here in the United States now. It's [a] different time. But when I was growing up was not."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and Republicans Fear Monger Over Communism

Source: MEGA Trump has raged against communism — but cozied up to Xi Jinping.

The comments are particularly notable as her husband and Republicans have revived communist fear mongering in a bid to boost their flagging midterm prospects. For example, President Donald Trump has taken to claiming that Democratic socialists— and Democrats in general — are secretly communists. "They call themselves Democratic socialists, but actually, they're communists,” he said at the Trump-a-palooza Republican convention.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Is Pretty Cozy With Communists and Socialists

Source: MEGA Trump is shockingly effusive in his praise for Zohran Mamdani.

But evidence suggests the Trumps aren't actually adversarial toward the idea of communism. In addition to Melania discussing her "beautiful" childhood under a communist regime, Donald has expressed warm feelings to some actual communist leaders, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping. Donald hosted the communist dictator for a state visit replete with red carpets as Melania spoke about life under communism to Fox Business. Donald is also an open fan New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, of one of the most prominent Democratic Socialists in America. The president called Mamdani a "great mayor" just days before he met with President Xi.

Melania's Media Tour Continues

Source: MEGA Melania has been on a media tour hyping her new documentary.