Melania Trump Says Life Under Communism Was 'Beautiful': 'I Didn't Miss Anything'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump painted an idyllic picture of life under communism, making the ideology her husband has used as a threat sound actually quite pleasant.
The first lady, who grew up in the former Yugoslavia, waxed nostalgic about communism in an appearance on Fox Business.
'Very Beautiful Childood'
“I grew up, under the communism, and actually, I didn't miss anything,” she said. “I feel I had a very beautiful childhood, and, my parents provide[ed] a beautiful child for my family."
Melania was a child in the '70s and '80s in Slovenia, which was then one of six republics that made up Yugoslavia. She moved west in the '90s to pursue a modeling career and became a U.S. citizen in 2006.
Her memories of childhood were anything but miserable, but she did concede things were more strict back then.
“There are some certain things that, you know, you need to be aware of,” she said. “And you watched over what you do. It's not as free as here in the United States now. It's [a] different time. But when I was growing up was not."
Trump and Republicans Fear Monger Over Communism
The comments are particularly notable as her husband and Republicans have revived communist fear mongering in a bid to boost their flagging midterm prospects.
For example, President Donald Trump has taken to claiming that Democratic socialists— and Democrats in general — are secretly communists.
"They call themselves Democratic socialists, but actually, they're communists,” he said at the Trump-a-palooza Republican convention.
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Donald Is Pretty Cozy With Communists and Socialists
But evidence suggests the Trumps aren't actually adversarial toward the idea of communism.
In addition to Melania discussing her "beautiful" childhood under a communist regime, Donald has expressed warm feelings to some actual communist leaders, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping. Donald hosted the communist dictator for a state visit replete with red carpets as Melania spoke about life under communism to Fox Business.
Donald is also an open fan New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, of one of the most prominent Democratic Socialists in America. The president called Mamdani a "great mayor" just days before he met with President Xi.
Melania's Media Tour Continues
Melania, who has rarely made public appearances through her second term, has begun making media appearances to discuss an upcoming two-part docuseries. The documentary is her second after the massive Melania documentary, which was a critical and commercial flop.
As part of her media tour, she's promised that the new docuseries will find her answering some "private questions." She also discussed giving Donald her "honest opinions" about his speeches.
After discussing her communist upbringing, Melania complained that it was tough to find "family time" during her husband's second term.
Melania seemingly spends almost no time at the White House, preferring to live in New York City instead.