'He's a Bigger Liar Than His Daddy!': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Claiming He Used to Help His Father Out With 'Landscaping' When He Was Younger
In a new interview, Donald Trump Jr. claimed he helped his father, Donald Trump, around the yard when he was younger — but most people aren't believing it.
“Back in high school, even college, summer stuff, my father had me doing landscaping. So, I’ve run the chainsaws. When you're up there, that stuff can go wrong really quickly," the 45-year-old said while one-on-one with Greg Steube.
Of course, people couldn't help but chuckle at Jr.'s remarks.
One person wrote, "Blue-collar upbringing? Is that today’s lie about his childhood? Was that before or after he grew up in a communist country with communist friends, spoke the language and waited in those breadlines? For a rich kid he sure did have a tough life," while another stated, "My God, he’s a bigger liar than his Daddy, …how can that be?"
A third person quipped, "I think they really believe their own lies!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. spoke about how his parents were tough on him after he decided to work as a bartender after college.
"I moved to Colorado after I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance to get some stuff out of my system. That was an amazing conversation with my father, by the way. It was brutal. He was like, 'You went to Wharton.' I was like, 'Well, I am driving out West.' I was cut off. The only thing they didn't cut off — because they forgot — was my gas card, so I had a car and gas card, so I am the guy that lived off gas station sushi for a year," he revealed. "It could be worse. I get it, but that aspect of it didn't qualify me to make trillion dollar decisions or to get up on stage and be lauded by the media as a great financial thought leader like they do with AOC, when it's clear she doesn't understand what they are talking about."