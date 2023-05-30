'He's a Bigger Liar Than His Daddy!': Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Claiming He Used to Help His Father Out With 'Landscaping' When He Was Younger

"I moved to Colorado after I graduated from the Wharton School of Finance to get some stuff out of my system. That was an amazing conversation with my father, by the way. It was brutal. He was like, 'You went to Wharton.' I was like, 'Well, I am driving out West.' I was cut off. The only thing they didn't cut off — because they forgot — was my gas card, so I had a car and gas card, so I am the guy that lived off gas station sushi for a year," he revealed. "It could be worse. I get it, but that aspect of it didn't qualify me to make trillion dollar decisions or to get up on stage and be lauded by the media as a great financial thought leader like they do with AOC, when it's clear she doesn't understand what they are talking about."