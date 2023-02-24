Kimberly Guilfoyle Praises Donald Trump's Visit To Ohio While Slamming President Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership
Kimberly Guilfoyle is standing behind Donald Trump.
The Fox News correspondent took to Instagram on Friday, February 24, to praise her soon-to-be father-in-law and 45th President of the United States for his visit to Ohio after the tragic train derailment.
"This week, Donald J. Trump demonstrated true servant leadership in East Palestine, Ohio," Kimberly wrote alongside a photo of herself and Donald posing in front of multiple American flags. "Nothing could stop him from being on the ground with these brave American patriots. Listening to them. Comforting them. Praying with them. Giving families actual resources. Buying first responders lunch."
Before signing off, the right wing loyalist seemingly took a swipe at President Joe Biden. "Donald Trump leads by action and example. Americans want that style of leadership back. This country needs that style of leadership back too. 🇺🇸," she concluded the preachy post.
Kimberly previously attacked the current White House occupant for not responding fast enough to the February 20 tragedy. "Biden's administration to the flat-footed response to the train derailment that occurred earlier this month," she ranted on her Rumble channel earlier this week.
"As we recently learned, it took senior EPA officials nearly two weeks to officially show up at the site, even as residences pleaded for answers to the growing environmental disaster, but as usual, Biden's EPA took no blame for anything, with a senior administration official trying to claim that a visit too soon would have diverted resources from the response and that there has been no loss of life because emergency responders were able to focus on the job and not visitations," the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. claimed.
"That is the explanation? That we didn't show up to inspect the damage because it might have been a distraction?" she questioned the Biden administration. "But to be fair, it's not just the EPA, as Pete Buttigieg's Transportation Department continues to face massive backlash over his lackluster action and waiting days and days before even issuing any public response."
The Apprentice star also went after the former Vice President's response during his appearance in Ohio. "They were doing nothing ... they were intending to do absolutely nothing for you. Senator JD Vance and I spoke, and said, 'They are not coming. They are not going to come,' and I said, 'That's very strange.' FEMA said specifically this doesn't meet the criteria and that is horrible and somebody has to do something for those people," he claimed to the crowd on Wednesday, February 22.