Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Smitten' With 'Smart' Bettina Anderson After 'Amicable' Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr., who has yet to announce he's no longer engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, seems to have found a new lady in his life after he was seen on a romantic outing with Bettina Anderson in Florida in December.
“Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September,” a source claimed, explaining that the pair “never discussed” their breakup publicly as they didn't want to “detract from” other “important issues.”
The former flames, who got engaged in 2020, are still on good terms, as the split was "amicable," the source dished. “They just had different goals.”
Now, Trump Jr., 46, is "smitten" with Anderson and thinks she is "very smart," the insider added of the pair who made headlines this past August when they were first seen together.
“It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her,” the source shared.
For her part, Guilfoyle, 55, “has also moved on” from her relationship with Trump Jr. and “is dating,” per the source.
As OK! previously reported, an eyewitness saw the new pair cuddling up to one another in the Sunshine State.
"They were definitely on a date," the insider added at the time. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
After the rumors swirled, it was unclear if the TV host was in the loop about Trump Jr.'s antics.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the insider spilled. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider noted.
On Monday, December 9, the businessman was seen holding hands with the socialite, according to photos from Daily Mail.
Still, after Donald Trump, 78, appointed Kimberly to be an ambassador to Greece, Don Jr. had only kind words to say about his ex.
“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador,” he said. “She will be an amazing leader for America First.”
