Caught! Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Hold Hands on Dinner Date Amid Rumors He Split From Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
It looks like Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle could be officially over.
On Monday, December 9, the businessman was seen holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson — the same woman he sparked dating rumors with just a few months ago.
According to a report, Anderson and Trump Jr. spent two hours together at Buccan in Palm Beach, Fla., to celebrate her birthday.
In photos published by a news outlet, Anderson, 38, donned a black vest and matching trousers, while the soon-to-be first son, 46, wore a white collared shirt underneath his navy suit.
The pair stayed close while strolling hand-in-hand, and the father-of-five opened a car door for his alleged new flame as they headed out.
The publication also obtained photos of the duo on Friday, December 6, going to a bakery, as they allegedly spent the entire weekend together to celebrate her special day.
Trump Jr. has reportedly stayed over several nights at Anderson's townhome in West Palm Beach, Fla., which is located just one mile away from Mar-a-Lago.
The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen on a brunch date in August despite his engagement to Guilfoyle.
At the time, an eyewitness told a news outlet the socialite and Trump Jr. looked "smitten" with each other.
"They were definitely on a date," the insider added. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Travel Overseas Together Amid Breakup Rumors: Photos
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Family Was 'Never Fully' Behind Him Dating Kimberly Guilfoyle as Split Rumors Swirl: 'Some of Them Were Turned Off by Her'
- Who Is Bettina Anderson? Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s Alleged Mistress
After the report went viral, an insider revealed there was a good chance Trump Jr.'s fiancée at the time was aware of the messy situation.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider noted.
However, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, 55, kept up with appearances and traveled together in September, posting photos where they were all smiles.
That being said, social media users noticed the mom-of-one was absent from election night celebrations this year when Donald Trump, 78, beat Kamala Harris, 60, in the race for the White House.
An additional source claimed the "Triggered" podcast host's family was "never fully behind" his relationship with the former TV star even if they supported it publicly.
"Some of them were even turned off by her, though they’ll never admit it," the source spilled. "She’s viciously ambitious and tries WAY too hard with the family. Let’s just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distinct impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him."
Daily Mail published the photos of the new alleged couple holding hands.