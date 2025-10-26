Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Chelsea Clinton's White House Renovation Criticism by Mentioning Her Dad's Scandal: 'Let's Not Talk About the Intern'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. hit back after former first daughter Chelsea Clinton wrote a scathing op-ed about Donald Trump knocking down the White House's East Wing and garden to construct a ballroom. The first son responded via X on October 24, one day after she shamed the president for taking "a wrecking ball" to the country's "heritage."

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Chelsea Clinton's Op-Ed

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. mocked Chelsea Clinton's op-ed by mentioning her dad Bill's affair with a White House intern.

"Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern," Don Jr. tweeted. "Sit this one out." The "Triggered" podcast host was referring to when in 2001, Bill and Hillary Clinton took things from the White House worth over $20,000. At the time, they claimed they thought the items were gifts, and they ended up returning everything. Don Jr.'s comment about "the intern" was about Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair with Bill when he was president in the '90s.

Chelsea Clinton Shades President's Ballroom Construction

Source: mega Chelsea Clinton declared the White House is 'the People's House' and doesn't belong to the president.

On Thursday, October 23, Chelsea explained her issue with the president's renovation plans and mentioned living in the historic building from 1993 to 2001. "Although I spent many of my formative years living in the White House, I always knew it wasn’t my house. It was my home, absolutely, but not my house," her piece for USA Today began. "The White House belongs to the American people, and that’s why we call it the People’s House. I never forgot that." She noted that the rose garden — the area the POTUS destroyed to craft the ballroom — is believed to have been there since the mid-1800s, according to the White House Historical Association.

Source: mega Bill Clinton was impeached for his affair but eventually acquitted and remained in office.

"President Donald Trump has the right – and clearly has raised the private funds – to pave over the Rose Garden (and denude it of roses) as well as turn the East Wing into a ballroom," the writer continued. "Still, with less than a year until we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary, it is unsettling that such substantial alterations to the 225-year-old People’s House are being undertaken without a historic-preservation review and seemingly without the involvement of any historians, and I would love to be proven wrong here."

The President Is Taking a 'Wrecking Ball to Our Heritage'

Source: mega President Donald Trump has been criticized for knocking down the White House's East Wing to construct a ballroom.

"This is what happens when we take a wrecking ball to our heritage," the mom-of-three-noted. "Disregarding our democratic institutions and the rule of law or impounding funds that Congress has already approved grow from the same source of disregard for our founding ideals, and the norms and laws that have helped us move, over time, closer to a more perfect union, the cardinal call of our U.S. Constitution."

Source: mega The renovation plans resulted in Jackie Kennedy's rose garden being tore up.