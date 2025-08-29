Donald Trump Cancels Kamala Harris' Secret Service Ahead of Her Book Tour in Shocking Move

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump took away Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection ahead of her upcoming book tour, according to a new report. It is customary in America that former presidents receive Secret Service protection for life, while former vice presidents are granted the same for six months after leaving office.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection

Source: MEGA Donald Trump took away Secret Service protection from Kamala Harris, effective September 1.

For Harris, this period would have officially ended on July 21, but her protection was extended for an extra year per a directive Joe Biden signed before leaving office. Multiple people confirmed this directive — which was not known to the public until now — to a news outlet. The outlet obtained a letter from Trump entitled, “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security,” dated August 28, which stated: “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.” When asked for comment, both The White House and the Secret Service did not respond.

Article continues below advertisement

Threats Against Kamala Harris

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' memoir '107 Days' comes out September 23.

Harris is releasing her memoir, 107 Days, on September 23 and is going on a multi-city tour after. This will put her more in the spotlight than she’s been in a while, as she’s only made a few public appearances since she left office. Threats against Presidents and presidential candidates are common. People who were in the know regarding Harris’ security operations detailed she faced security concerns due to being the first woman — and first Black woman — in the role of vice president. Once she became the nominee for president, worries regarding her security only increased and remained high going into January, as there were still many bitter feelings regarding the 2024 election.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' Senior Advisor Speaks Out After Donald Trump Took Away Her Secret Service Protection

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' senior advisor said she was 'grateful' for the Secret Service.

Aside from agents assigned to watch over her, taking away her Secret Service protection also means there will not be analysis of potential threats against her. Her home will also no longer be protected once the Secret Service stops looking after her. Kirsten Allen, a Harris senior advisor, said, “The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass' Feelings on Donald Trump Taking Away Secret Service Protection From Kamala Harris Revealed

Source: MEGA Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, said she will 'work with' Governor Gavin Newsom to ensure Kamala Harris is safe in Los Angeles.