Donald Trump's High Regard for King Charles and Queen Camilla Is 'Perfect PR' for Royal Family, Ex-Butler Spills
In a recent interview, Vice President J.D. Vance discussed President Donald Trump’s intention to work out a trade deal with the U.K, noting the commander in chief holds King Charles and Queen Camilla in high regard.
“We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government. The president loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King,” Vance detailed. “It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.”
Vance added, “There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country. I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”
According to Grant Harrold, an ex-butler of the royal family, Trump’s liking for the King and Queen couldn’t have come at a better time.
“So Trump has often said he’s got a great relationship with the royal family, and the royal’s PR team are not going to mind that at all,” Harrold shared in an interview on behalf of Spin Genie. “They will not mind a president of the United States of America saying he’s got a great relationship with the royal family, if anything, it’s perfect PR.”
Despite Harrold’s remarks about Charles welcoming Trump’s kind comments about him and the monarchy, the ex-butler said the King likely won’t admit to being acquainted with the president.
“You would certainly never have the King turning round and saying, ‘Oh yes, me and Mr. Trump are great friends.’ He's just too diplomatic for that,” the former royal staffer stated.
Instead, the ex-butler claimed Charles would be “very careful with his words” regarding the president, adding, “If he would say anything, [it would be] something officially about the great relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.”
Harrold noted that anything Trump or Vance say to the media about the royal family wouldn’t get in the way of an invitation to Buckingham Palace, as the ex-butler believes “revoking” an invitation “would be a PR disaster.”
First Lady Melania Trump also harbors a fondness for the royal family.
In fact, when she promoted her memoir in 2024, she revealed she connected with the dad-of-two over “his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation.” Melania first met Charles in 2005 and reconnected with him in 2019 when Donald was president for his first term.