Donald Trump's High Regard for King Charles and Queen Camilla Is 'Perfect PR' for Royal Family, Ex-Butler Spills

“So Trump has often said he’s got a great relationship with the royal family, and the royal’s PR team are not going to mind that at all,” Harrold shared in an interview on behalf of Spin Genie. “They will not mind a president of the United States of America saying he’s got a great relationship with the royal family, if anything, it’s perfect PR.”

Despite Harrold’s remarks about Charles welcoming Trump’s kind comments about him and the monarchy, the ex-butler said the King likely won’t admit to being acquainted with the president.

“You would certainly never have the King turning round and saying, ‘Oh yes, me and Mr. Trump are great friends.’ He's just too diplomatic for that,” the former royal staffer stated.